Senate Resolution 374 Printer's Number 1982

PENNSYLVANIA, October 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1982

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

374

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MENSCH, OCTOBER 20, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 20, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of November 2022 as "National American

Indian Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The history and culture of our great nation have

been significantly influenced by American Indians and indigenous

peoples; and

WHEREAS, The contributions of American Indians have enhanced

the freedom, prosperity and greatness of America today; and

WHEREAS, "Native American Awareness Week" began in 1976 and

recognition was expanded by Congress and approved by President

George Bush in August 1990, designating the month of November as

"National American Indian Heritage Month"; and

WHEREAS, "National American Indian Heritage Month" is

commonly referred to as "American Indian and Alaska Native

Heritage Month"; and

WHEREAS, This month is a time to celebrate rich and diverse

cultures and histories to acknowledge the important

contributions of native people; and

WHEREAS, This month is also an opportunity to educate the

