Senate Resolution 374 Printer's Number 1982
PENNSYLVANIA, October 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1982
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
374
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MENSCH, OCTOBER 20, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 20, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of November 2022 as "National American
Indian Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The history and culture of our great nation have
been significantly influenced by American Indians and indigenous
peoples; and
WHEREAS, The contributions of American Indians have enhanced
the freedom, prosperity and greatness of America today; and
WHEREAS, "Native American Awareness Week" began in 1976 and
recognition was expanded by Congress and approved by President
George Bush in August 1990, designating the month of November as
"National American Indian Heritage Month"; and
WHEREAS, "National American Indian Heritage Month" is
commonly referred to as "American Indian and Alaska Native
Heritage Month"; and
WHEREAS, This month is a time to celebrate rich and diverse
cultures and histories to acknowledge the important
contributions of native people; and
WHEREAS, This month is also an opportunity to educate the
