Communications Hardware Global Market Estimated To Grow At 13% Rate

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

As per The Business Research Company's "Communications Hardware Global Market Report 2022”, the communications hardware market size grew from $608.43 billion in 2021 to $686.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The communications hardware market is expected to grow to $956.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%. The communications hardware market growth is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally.

Key Trends In The Communications Hardware Market

According to the communications hardware market research, rapid increase in energy consumption has been a major threat to environmental protection and sustainable development, thus driving the development of green technologies. For instance, communications hardware accounts for about 2%-4% of the total global carbon emissions. Due to access to the high-speed internet provided by next-generation wireless networks and increased smartphone usage, data traffic has increased significantly. This has triggered a significant expansion of network infrastructures and increased the energy demands. Environment friendly batteries, renewable energy sources, and intelligent management of the power systems are being developed to reduce carbon emissions.

Overview Of The Communications Hardware Market

The communications hardware market consists of sales of communications hardware by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide telephone apparatus, and broadcasting and wireless communications hardware. It includes sales of wired and wireless communication hardware equipment. Examples of telephone apparatus hardware are central office switching equipment, cordless telephones (except cellular), PBX equipment, telephones, telephone answering machines, local area network (LAN) modems, multi-user modems and other data communications equipment, such as bridges, routers and gateways. Examples of broadcasting and wireless communications hardware include transmitting and receiving antennas, cable television equipment, Global Positioning System (GPS) equipment, pagers, cellular phones, mobile communications equipment, and radio and television studio broadcasting equipment.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: General Communication Equipment, Broadcast Communications Equipment, Telecom Infrastructure Equipment

• By Application: Military Use, Civil Use

• By End-User: Telecom Operators, Internet Service Provider, Cable Operator, Personal User, Business and Government

• By Geography: The global communications hardware market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Apple, Huawei, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., AT&T Inc., Compal Electronics, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Hon Hai Precision Industry, Lenovo Group Limited and T-Mobile USA, Inc.

