Mobile Marketing Market | Latest Study On Segmentation Analysis , And Industry Trends | 2030

The rising adoption of geofencing across various industries is expected to significantly drive the market over the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mobile marketing market generated $11.00 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach $57.85 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2030.

On-demand business model with an emphasis on customer experience and an increase in the popularity of omnichannel shopping fuel the growth of the global mobile marketing market.

On the other hand, complexities in integrating electronic data and data synchronization hinder market progress. On the contrary, AI-based client experience management policies are anticipated to create opportunities for the market in the future.

The report segments the global mobile marketing market on the basis of channel, component, verticals, organization size, and region.

Based on components, the platform segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the services segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on the channel, the messaging segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the mobile marketing industry during the forecast period. On the other hand, the quick response (QR) code segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.

Key players of the global mobile marketing market analyzed in the research include Airship, Acoustic, Vibes, Swrve, Adobe, Braze, Localytics, Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP.

COVID-19 scenario:

• Strict regulations regarding social distancing measures increased the preference for the online channel.

• During the pandemic, as most companies have adopted a work-from-home policy, the demand for mobile marketing services has increased. This helps companies to offer an efficient consumer experience.

