Electronic Paper Display Market Size Worth US$8.43 billion By 2027 | CAGR 8.2% - Says IndustryARC

IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Electronic Paper Display Market size is forecast to reach US$ 8.43 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2022-2027. Lithium–ion batteries are the secondary batteries (Rechargeable batteries) commonly used in consumer electronics such as cell phones, laptops, tablets and other portable devices. Lithium – Polymer battery is a category under lithium - ion batteries. The lithium-ion battery market is owing to the growing emphasis on electric vehicles throughout the world. The automotive sector uses the lithium-ion battery at multiple stages of the production line of the vehicle.

• North America held the major market share in 2021 and is estimated to witness the significant growth during 2022-2027, owning to increasing demand for consumer electronics and high usage rate of this technology.

• The market of Electronic Paper Display is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption rate of smart gadgets across the world.

• This industry is consolidated with top market players including Pervasive Display Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., Sony Corporation, Plastic Logic GmbH, Samsung Display Co. Ltd. among others.

• By Product, the Electronic Paper Display market is segmented into E-readers, Mobile devices, Smart cards, Poster and Signage, Auxiliary displays, electronic shelf label, Wearable Devices and Others. Wearable devices segment is analysed to grow with a CAGR of around 9.5%, during the forecast period 2022-2027.

• Based on end-user industry, Electronic Paper Display Market is segmented into Automotive, Packaging and logistics, Consumer Electronics, Institutional, Retail, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment and Others. According to Electronic Paper Display Market report of IndustryARC, Electronic Paper Display market size for consumer electronics industry is analysed to grow with a CAGR of 8.8% during 2022-2027.

• North America dominated the market with around 33% Electronic Paper Display market share in 2021, and is estimated to grow, with a CAGR of around 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027, due to the increasing demand for technologically advanced consumer electronics such as smart-phones, laptops, wearable devices as well as e-readers, e-notebook, e-newspapers among the people and various prominent developments regarding the use of this technology across industries including transportation, retail, media and entertainment, automotive and others.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Electronic Paper Display Industry are -

1. Pervasive Display Inc.

2. E Ink Holdings Inc.

3. Sony Corporation

4. Plastic Logic GmbH

5. Samsung Display Co. Ltd

