Left Atrial Appendage Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

Rising Cases and Prevalence of Atrial Fibrillation Supplemented by Old Age Have Been a Key Left Atrial Appendage Market Driver

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Left Atrial Appendage Market size is estimated to reach $2,247 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The left arterial appendage is a small ear-shaped sac found in the muscle wall of the left atrium. When a person isn’t suffering from any major ailments, the blood in the left atrium and LAA is squeezed out of the left atrium into the left ventricle (bottom left chamber of the heart) as and when the heart contracts or beat. However, in cases of atrial fibrillation, the electrical impulses which guide the heart to beat do not follow the right motion or order. Thereby, a lot of impulses start through the same time and evenly spread via the atria. Owing to such incoherencies, the blood starts to get collected and thereby start forming clots. Hence, when the clotted blood is pumped out of one’s heart can result in causing a stroke. Oral anticoagulants reduce the chances of strokes. Moreover, LAA closure devices may be recommended to people who are the risk of developing such a condition, some of the popular ones being used in the market is the “Watchman Device.” Further, implantable cardiac devices such as pacemakers and loop recorders are now being used to monitor and help the irregular heartbeat. The rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation and numerous advantages offered by the LAA closure devices are some of the recognized factors driving the Left Atrial Appendage Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America’s Left Atrial Appendage market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust medical technology companies, CDMOs for medical devices, and even robust support from the federal government to reduce the condition burden. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027 owing to a growing medical infrastructure supplemented by the use of AI and ML to substantiate a faster-paced product delivery.

The rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation and numerous advantages offered by the LAA closure devices are some of the recognized factors driving the Left Atrial Appendage Market. However, owing to the rising medical side-effects post-consumption of oral medication and the high cost of LAA closure devices will and had impeded the market growth.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Left Atrial Appendage Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Left Atrial Appendage Market Segmentation Analysis - By Treatment: The left atrial appendage market based on treatment can be further segmented into Surgical Occlusion, Oral Medication, Loop Recorder, and Others. Oral Medication held the largest share in the year 2021. It is predominantly owing to the cost advantage one can reap by following the said line of therapy. Additionally, the therapy treatment is age-old, and most of the population is incapable of taking a surgical occlusion. For example, WARF 2 tablet by Cipla only costs INR 66 for 30 tablets, which roughly translates to INR 2.2 per tablet. Additionally, doctors’ recommendation remains for the patient to consume one pill in a day. Owing to the low-cost implication, the segment held a considerable share. However, the Surgical Occlusion segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Left Atrial Appendage Market Segmentation Analysis - By End-Users: The left atrial appendage market based on end-users can be further segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Private Clinics, Pharmacies, and Others. Pharmacies held the largest market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the wide adoption of anti-coagulants, especially based on the formula of warfarin. Pharmacies conclude both offline and offline, the online sub-sub segment had an edge over the others owing to the easy subscription options which make such regular medicines economically viable. If one opts for a “Care Plan” from TATA 1Mg, then medicines such as Warf-2 can be obtained at INR 65.5, against the MRP of INR 90. However, Ambulatory Surgical Centers is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Left Atrial Appendage Market Segmentation Analysis - By Geography: The left atrial appendage market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Others. North America held a dominant market share of 34% as compared to other regions. It is owing to the predominant presence of major drug manufacturers and their growing inclination for providing R&D budgets to fund new products and services. Additionally, CDMO of medical devices within the US holds a global share of $17.76 billion and holds the equivalent of 33% of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the left atrial appendage industry are -

1. Lifetech Scientific

2. SentreHEART

3. Cardia, Inc.

4. Coherex

5. Pfizer

