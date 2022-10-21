Analgesics Market: Americans are suffering from ‘recession fatigue,’ report finds

Analgesics Market Growth

The analgesics market size was valued at $26.7 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $50.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alarming rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and arthritis, advancements in pharmaceutical industry for manufacturing of analgesics drugs, and rise in geriatric population are expected to notably contribute toward growth of the global analgesics market during the forecast period.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Analgesics Market," The analgesics market size was valued at $26.7 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $50.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030. Currently, non-opioids occupy the major share of the market and are expected to continue to be the highest revenue-generating segment during the forecast period. The developed economies, namely North America and Europe, are likely to remain leading revenue-generating economies, and collectively accounted for over half of the overall market share in the global analgesics market in 2022.

Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1254

Flood in occurrences of constant sicknesses like tuberculosis (TB), malignant growth, cardiovascular illnesses, and joint pain drives the development of the worldwide analgesics market. Simultaneously, ascend in number of clinical examinations for assessing the wellbeing and effectiveness of many restorative medications has enhanced the market development yet more. Nonetheless, mechanical improvement in the drug business to fabricate progressed pain relieving drugs is supposed to give rewarding open doors in the business.

In the flow business situation, there is expansion in the rates of ongoing sicknesses, like tuberculosis (TB), malignant growth, cardiovascular illnesses, and joint pain, and ascend in OTC analgesics market development. What's more, there is a significant ascent in the quantity of patients because of irresistible illnesses, for example, gastrointestinal, respiratory, and nervous system science. Expansion in these illnesses builds the interest for pain relievers, as would be considered normal to additional drive the development of the analgesics market. Moreeover, the expansion sought after for over the counter (OTC) drug, is one of the component answerable for the development of OTC analgesics market.

Covid-19 scenario-

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact on growth of the global analgesics market share. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed healthcare systems in the world and increased the need for advanced hospitals. Implementation of the spread of COVID-19 infection increased the demand for analgesic drug such as paracetamol, and drive the growth of the market.

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to increasing demand for analgesic drugs such as paracetamol, thereby impacting the global analgesics market positively.

This trend is pretty likely to continue till the pandemic is completely over.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1254

Key Findings of Study

This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current & future market trends from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The market estimations provided in this report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

The global analgesics market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to types and geography.

In-depth analysis based on geography facilitates to analyze the regional trends to assist in strategic business planning.

The developmental strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

North America garnered the major share in 2020-

By region, the market across North America had the lion's share in 2020, generating nearly one-third of the global analgesics market, owing to increase in demand for non-opioids drugs, presence of key players, and development in R&D activities in the healthcare sector in the province. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.3% by 2030. This is due to rise in awareness about the use of analgesic drugs, growth in healthcare expenditures, and surge in adoption of analgesic products.

Key players in the industry-

Novartis AG

Eli Lily and Company

Glaxosmithkline PLC

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Bayer AG

Johnson & Johnson

Bristol Myer's Squibb

Reckitt Benckiser

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1254

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

