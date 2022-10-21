/R E P E A T --Media invite - MEGAMIGS 2022/

The Quebec video game industry will be there for four days worth of game launches, exchanges, and discoveries

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec would like to invite you to attend MEGAMIGS, the most important event in the country which brings together the video game industry: major and independent studios, publishers, designers/creators, schools and educational establishments, and more!

From October 19th to October 22nd, at the Hotel Bonaventure Montreal, thousands of visitors – newcomers, curious fans and enthusiasts – will take part in this flagship event, back in its popular format.

Among the highlights of this 18th edition:

The presence of nearly 80 exhibitors, including Ubisoft studios, Lucid Dreams Studio and BKOM. 85% of the studios present are Quebec -owned.

Over 60 conferences pertaining to diverse challenges, such as Working on the spectrum , Resilience of mothers in the global gaming industry , Recovering after problems at work , and more.

October 19th and 20th will both be dedicated to members of the industry, while October 21st and 22nd will be dedicated to the general public. However, media representatives are welcome at any time of their choosing.

MEGAMIGS 2022 will take place in a context of great excitement for the entire Quebec video game community, as it brings together over 290 active studios, representing 31% of the Canadian total. In addition, despite the pandemic, the Quebec video game industry is experiencing sustained growth. Thus, more than 45 studios have been founded in Quebec since 2020, an increase of over 18%.

What: MEGAMIGS 2022, the annual meeting of the Quebec video game industry

When: From Wednesday, October 19th to Saturday, October 22nd: from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Hotel Bonaventure Montreal (900 De La Gauchetière West)

