Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,232 in the last 365 days.

/R E P E A T -- Invitation to the media - Réseau express métropolitain: Update on the project/

MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - CDPQ Infra is inviting the media to a presentation of the project and to provide an update on the test programs initiated.

When: October 21, 2022 at 10:00 am
Where: Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, 1000 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montreal, Quebec, H2Z 2B3
Who: 

  • Jean-Marc Arbaud, President and Chief Executive Officer, CDPQ Infra.
  • Denis Rivard, Vice-President, REM Project.
  • Julien Hurel, Senior Director, Transportation Systems - in charge of the Transportation Systems Expertise Center, REM Project.

SOURCE Réseau express métropolitain - REM

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/21/c3237.html

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Invitation to the media - Réseau express métropolitain: Update on the project/

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.