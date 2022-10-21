PingPod 24/7 Ping Pong Concept Plans Nationwide Expansion with SiteSeer Pro

SiteSeer Technologies, creator of SiteSeer Professional site selection software and Void Analysis Pro is pleased to welcome a new client, PingPod.

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SiteSeer Technologies, creator of SiteSeer Professional site selection software and Void Analysis Pro is pleased to welcome a new client, PingPod. PingPod is a fully automated, 24/7 ping pong concept where casual and competitive players alike can reserve table tennis "pods" through PingPod's proprietary app and play for 30-minute increments.

PingPod launched in 2020 in New York City on the Lower East Side and has since added four other NYC locations (West 37th, Williamsburg, Astoria, and the Upper East Side), a Chatham, NJ, location, and a Philadelphia, PA, location. Numerous additional locations are slated to open in New Jersey, Miami, Boston and beyond. Since opening, PingPod has registered more than 28,000 people to play, with locations logging more than 100,000 hours of play.

PingPod will use SiteSeer Professional's suite of analytics tools, including its hot spots, site scorecards, maps and customer analytics. David Silberman, PingPod founder and CFO of the company, says these tools will help the company expand across the United States in the coming years to new markets that are excited about the PingPod concept.

"What impressed us most about SiteSeer during our research for a site selection software was the breadth and versatility of the platform," Silberman says. "Using SiteSeer with its multiple data sources, we can learn so much about a given geographic area through one central source. Being able to overlay our specific metrics and factors that we believe make for a great PingPod location is very useful and will help us focus our time on locations that would be a success. This will help us grow thoughtfully and bring PingPod to many new cities and neighborhoods."

In March 2022, PingPod announced that it raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Sequoia Heritage (with KittyHawk Ventures and Draper Gain Family Office also participating in the round).

Sam Lowder, VP of business development for SiteSeer Technologies, says that SiteSeer is excited to support PingPod in its growth story. "PingPod is a tech-forward business model," he says. "They recognize that a tool like SiteSeer can help them identify which markets to pursue based on their essential criteria and thoroughly evaluate sites using demographic and other data sources. We look forward to seeing this company bring its fun, innovative concept to cities around the U.S."

ABOUT SITESEER TECHNOLOGIES

SiteSeer Technologies, LLC, provides a suite of software, professional services, consulting and support for site selection and market analysis. Its flagship Software-as-a-Service, SiteSeer Professional, is a web-based analytics platform that helps businesses make data-driven location decisions with features and tools that include mapping, trade area analysis, demographics, customer analytics, custom reporting, analytics, model building, hot spots, site scorecards and predictive modeling tools. The SiteSeer Professional product suite also includes a real estate analytics tool (Void Analysis Pro with Retail match and Match Score) and a territory management tool (Automated Territory Optimization Model (ATOM)). Learn more at http://www.siteseer.com.

