Breen Consulting Group Announces GSA Contract Award for Vuram, Inc.

Joseph Breen, President of The Breen Consulting Group, announced today the award of a General Services Administration (GSA) Contract to their client Vuram, Inc.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuram, Inc., is a global hyper-automation services provider specializing in low-code enterprise automation. The contract was negotiated with the GSA to include a full range of services, which provides U.S. government agencies availability to procure these services from Vuram through a streamlined procurement process. The contract with the GSA is for an initial term of 5 years, with three 5-year options to extend.

The Breen Consulting Group was retained by Vuram, Inc. to develop a comprehensive and compliant offer, submit and negotiate that offer to award, and provide post-award contract services. Arjun Devadas, Senior Vice President, Professional Services and Operations (Americas) for Vuram stated, "The assistance from the Breen Group played a pivotal role in getting through the process efficiently. They delivered on every aspect of their service commitments; they conducted an initial business review and took charge of the project from that point." Following the award, the Breen Group was instrumental in completing post-award requirements, which allowed us access to bids only open to GSA contract holders. From start to finish, the contract was awarded in less than 60 days from submission."

"As we moved through the GSA's evaluation process, there were many changes that required GSA contract experience and know-how. At every turn, the Breen Group was there to provide counsel and develop responses required by the GSA and to get our services under the contract," added Mr. Devadas.

Since 1994, the Breen Consulting Group has successfully provided services, including contract attainment, contract management, and impactful Government Business Development Programs. Through that tenure, they have developed a proven program whereby they incorporate all aspects of expertise focused on gaining federal contract business. The programs offered by Breen Consulting Group include customizable programs limited to GSA contract development to entire service packages inclusive of contract attainment, contract management, proposal writing, research, as well as providing win/loss metrics to goal. A complete overview of background, services, and impactful programs offered can be found at our company website, www.joebreen.com, or you can call for a no-cost consultation with the Breen Consulting Group at (877) 881-4688.

To the U.S. Government, the Vuram contract (47QRAA22D00EZ) will bring its deep, functional expertise to provide intelligent business offerings and AI-powered solutions. Our holistic solutions drive lasting outcomes for enterprises and accelerate innovation. At Vuram, our team of Business Process Consultants adopts the best practices to study the current processes of your organization and optimize them to save time, and money and enhance productivity. Based in Tampa, Florida, Vuram is highly adept in the following capabilities:

Consulting

Development; Implementation

UX Design

SWAT - Application and Infrastructure Support

Quality Engineering & Support

"Vuram's contract with the GSA allows federal agencies to procure best-of-the-best industry services from a hard-working, highly skilled, solutions-based company that provides a level of expertise and customer satisfaction agencies can count on," stated Joseph Breen, President of The Breen Consulting Group.

Vuram intends to market its services to federal agencies bringing unique solutions and expertise. The complete listing of services is available on the official website.

Please do not hesitate to call one of their helpful customer service agents at 813-421-8000

About Vuram

Vuram is a global hyper-automation services company specializing in low-code enterprise automation. Since its inception in 2011, Vuram has maintained 100% customer success and 100% customer references. Powered by passionate people, Vuram has successfully driven digital transformation for several happy enterprise customers across the globe.

Vuram has received several prominent recognitions, including being featured among the Inc 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States, HFS hot vendor (2020), Rising Star- Product Challenger in Australia by ISG, Fast Company - Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022, Best Workplace of the Year 2022 by Entrepreneur India Magazine and recognized as a finalist in the Excellence in Change Communication category in the Gartner Communications Awards 2022. Vuram has consistently ranked in India's Best Places to Work, certified by Great Place to Work® institute.

Vuram's hyperautomation technology stack encompasses business process management (BPM), robotic process automation (RPA), optical character recognition (OCR), document processing AI, machine learning (ML), and analytics.

