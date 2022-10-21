Patient Engagement Technology Market Report 2022: Easy Availability, Accessibility, and Deployment of PES Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Engagement Technology an Innovative Tool for Healthcare Industry, Global End User Market Trends and Analysis - (Price Analysis, Replacement Trends and Factor Analysis, Selection Criteria, Buying Behavior and Mobile health)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global patient engagement technology market is projected to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2027 from USD 17.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.0%. Extensive research on the patient engagement technology market has brought to light that when patients are engaged in their health care, it leads to measurable improvements in hospital safety and quality of care. Active patient engagement is a prerequisite to better healthcare delivery. Considering the ongoing and rapid change occurring in the healthcare industry, hospitals are focusing on various ways to engage their patients to improve the care delivery process and allow informed decision making by physicians.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the growing awareness among patients about the benefits of PES; increased patient understanding about the regular monitoring of health conditions; easy availability, accessibility, and deployment of PES; growing demand for improved quality of care; increasing burden of chronic diseases and the focus of patients on self-managing their care using mobile solutions; and the growing healthcare mandates and incentives for adopting IT solutions in healthcare (such as the Affordable Care Act, implementation of ICD-11, and the Meaningful Use program). These acts encourage healthcare stakeholders to adopt patient engagement solutions and achieve goals such as reducing readmission rates and improving connections between care providers and patients.

Patient engagement solutions offer benefits such as cost reductions, reduced readmission rates, enhanced staff productivity, and management of patients across the care continuum.

Despite these numerous benefits, certain barriers such as the requirement of healthcare information technology (HCIT) infrastructure, high cost of installation in developing countries, and health information safety concerns are restraining the growth of this market.

Aligned with this trend, healthcare providers, payers, and patients are increasingly adopting patient engagement technology that provides benefits to them as well as their patients and customers.

Below is the list of some of the benefits of Patient Engagement Technology:

Benefits To Clinics And Hospitals (Providers)/Payers

Increased patient satisfaction and experience

Improved clinical outcomes and quality of care

More timely appointments and reduced rate of no-shows

Assistance in meeting Meaningful Use (MU) criteria

Reduction in hospital readmission rates

Increased patient retention

Reduce overall cost

Benefits To Patients

Easy access to health information - Patients can easily access medical information anytime, anywhere through patient engagement technology or platform

Easy communication between patient and provider - E-visits and secure messaging aids patients communicate with providers using their mobile devices.

Monitor treatment progress effortlessly - Patients can opinion and share their medical records and obtain test results on their mobile devices

Increased patient satisfaction: Greater understanding of care through PES; the inbuilt value-based care program feature in PES enables patients to pay mainly for the value care received.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Force-Field Analysis

5 Market Overview

6 End-user Market Potential Analysis

7 Hospital Buying Behavior Assessment

8 Pricing Analysis of Patient Engagement Solutions

9 Replacement Trends for Patient Engagement Solutions (Qualitative Assessment)

10 Role of Mhealth in Patient Engagement

11 Selection Criteria for Patient Engagement Solutions (Provider Perspective)

12 Recent Developments

