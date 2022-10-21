Explore how Breakthroughs in Biology are Improving Treatment of Preeclampsia

Learn about innovations in science and technology on an upcoming segment of Advancements.

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On an upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson, audiences will learn about the latest developments in novel siRNA therapies for treatment of preeclampsia.

The show will educate about preeclampsia; a pregnancy complication characterized clinically by high maternal blood pressure and signs of damage to other organ systems, which afflicts roughly 10 million patients worldwide and accounts for roughly 80,000 maternal and more than 500,00 fetal deaths.

The segment will explore how preeclampsia affects developed and developing countries – and how it disproportionately affects women who are the youngest, the oldest, and the poorest. With a look at Comanche Biopharma –a preclinical biopharmaceutical company developing a novel siRNA therapy for the treatment of preeclampsia– viewers will learn how its preclinical therapy for the treatment of preeclampsia aims to lower the risks of pregnancy and prematurity worldwide by safely sustaining natural pregnancy.

"After 30 years of scientific research, we have brought together three achievements. We've unlocked a mechanistic basis for modifying the disease, and in combination with advancements in oligonucleotide chemistry, we can now fully leverage the remarkable discovery of RNA interference to treat this terrible condition," said Dr. Scott Johnson, CEO of Comanche Biopharma.

The show will explore Comanche's approach to treating sFlt1 mediated hypertension disorders of pregnancy via its siRNA molecules, which is capable of specifically and durably silencing the sFlt1 gene in the placenta, thereby downregulating production of a protein that plays a key role in the development of preeclampsia.

"These grave outcomes are often more severe in low- and middle-income areas, where healthcare resources can be scarce. Comanche envisions a world where all pregnant women have access to safe and effective therapies that are evidence-based, cost-effective, and sustainable," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to spreading this information and message."

About Comanche Biopharma:

Comanche is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company developing a novel siRNA therapy for the treatment of preeclampsia. Its purpose is to lower the risks of pregnancy and prematurity worldwide by safely sustaining natural pregnancy. Founded by an experienced group of physicians, researchers, biologists, chemists, ethicists, and pharmaceutical professionals who recognize the challenge of drug development for mothers and babies but are committed to the women and their families who have been disproportionately underserved by the drug industry for decades. Comanche believes every mother has the right to choose evidence-based therapies that have been appropriately studied to determine their risk-benefit and solve life-threatening conditions of pregnancy.

For more information, visit: http://www.comanchebiopharma.com.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

