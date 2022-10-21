Winn-Dixie Donates $40,000 to Ochsner Cancer Institute to Help Families Fight Cancer

Grocer builds on long-standing partnership to aid vital patient care with help from generous Louisiana customers

Winn-Dixie is proud to announce a donation of $40,000 to the Ochsner Cancer Institute. Generous Winn-Dixie customers made donations at store locations throughout Louisiana to benefit crucial treatments offered by the healthcare institution. This contribution is made in support of the distinguished health system and its mission to provide expertly personalized care and state-of-the-art treatment for cancer patients in the Gulf Coast region.

Winn-Dixie activated a statewide community donation program throughout the month of October to bolster its long-standing partnership with Ochsner Health. The initiative builds on the relationship between the grocer and the hospital to help expand the organization's efforts in providing critical care to cancer patients and enrich the quality of life for individuals and families throughout the region.

Lynn Rushing, Regional Vice President at Winn-Dixie, said, "We cannot thank our customers and associates enough for their generous donations to such a vital organization. At Winn-Dixie, we hold an unwavering commitment to serving the families of the Gulf Coast and our associates take great pride in cultivating a culture of giving, which is echoed by our customers' generous participation in our donation campaign. We are honored to continue our partnership with Ochsner Health in doing our part to support their incredible work that positively impacts the well-being of local patients, their families and the communities we serve."

Brian Moore, MD, FACS, medical director, Ochsner Cancer Institute, said, "Having the support and generosity of Winn-Dixie and its customers is invaluable as their donations benefit the patients and programs of the Ochsner Cancer Institute. Ochsner Health is committed to collaborative, patient-centered care using the latest technology, innovative treatments, and a compassionate holistic approach. We change and save lives every day. And community support makes it possible. We are grateful to Winn-Dixie for their continued partnership."

According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 28,680 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in Louisiana this year. The Ochsner Cancer Institute has cared for patients from all 50 states and 28 countries at its comprehensive cancer centers located throughout the New Orleans region, St. Tammany Parish, Baton Rouge and North Louisiana.

Winn-Dixie's partnership with the Ochsner Cancer Institute will help provide the essential funding needed for clinical research, patient treatment and supplemental support to ensure patients receive high-quality cancer care close to home, and reaffirms the grocer's dedication to building healthier communities throughout the Southeast. Winn-Dixie has donated more than $435,000 to Ochsner Health throughout the partnership to help provide exceptional healthcare to the region.

A people-first company, Winn-Dixie is honored to continue building its dedicated partnership with the Ochsner Cancer Institute and other organizations that share the same passion for serving local communities. The grocer is proud of its 66-year history in Louisiana and remains steadfast in its commitment to serving its neighbors in times of greatest need.

About Winn-Dixie

Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout five southeastern states - Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, which is one of the largest conventional supermarket chains based in the Southeast. For more information, please visit www.winndixie.com and www.segrocers.com.

