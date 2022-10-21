Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,255 in the last 365 days.

Huvr, Inc. Platform Connects Virtual Travelers to the World Through the Gig Economy

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / Huvr, Inc., a real-time, interactive video streaming and marketing platform connecting brands to their audience via virtual tours, events and customized experiences, announced today its Gig Economy Division is out of testing and in full production mode in 52 countries around the World.

One of the faster growing segments of the labor force consists of employees that do not work directly for a corporation. Technology and other tools targeting this professional category are experiencing significant growth. With this large societal shift, companies that cater to making these workers more efficient will likely experience strong growth.

Huvr.com and the Huvr apps allow any person to become engaged as a contract worker in the gig economy ecosphere. Their tools help maximize this opportunity and improve communication. Huvr also directly offers jobs in the gig economy. These "gig workers" help engage other users in a real-time experience by showcasing a location or experience to other users. Huvr refers to its gig workers as "Huvr Walkers" who can earn up to $42 per hour as an independent contractor on the app and this opportunity is currently available in 52 countries. Go to https://go.huvr.com/huvrwalkers/ to learn more.

About Huvr

Huvr is a real-time, interactive video streaming & marketing platform connecting brands to their audience via virtual tours, events, and customized experiences. Virtual experiences can be public or private and come complete with cloud based storage for viewing again and again. Huvr allows large enterprises, small businesses, and individuals alike to create real-time virtual events, invite up to 15,000 viewers and collect valuable data along the way. Our innovative virtual services platform is leading the way in Higher Education, Healthcare, Recruiting, Entertainment, and Government applications. Founded in 2019, Huvr is a private company and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Huvr is a registered contractor with SAM and is a SDVOB. Visit huvrpro.com and follow @huvrapp.

Contact:
Chesapeake Group
info@chesapeakegp.com
410-825-3930

SOURCE: Huvr, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/720003/Huvr-Inc-Platform-Connects-Virtual-Travelers-to-the-World-Through-the-Gig-Economy

You just read:

Huvr, Inc. Platform Connects Virtual Travelers to the World Through the Gig Economy

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.