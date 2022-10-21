Huvr, Inc. Platform Connects Virtual Travelers to the World Through the Gig Economy

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / Huvr, Inc., a real-time, interactive video streaming and marketing platform connecting brands to their audience via virtual tours, events and customized experiences, announced today its Gig Economy Division is out of testing and in full production mode in 52 countries around the World.

One of the faster growing segments of the labor force consists of employees that do not work directly for a corporation. Technology and other tools targeting this professional category are experiencing significant growth. With this large societal shift, companies that cater to making these workers more efficient will likely experience strong growth.

Huvr.com and the Huvr apps allow any person to become engaged as a contract worker in the gig economy ecosphere. Their tools help maximize this opportunity and improve communication. Huvr also directly offers jobs in the gig economy. These "gig workers" help engage other users in a real-time experience by showcasing a location or experience to other users. Huvr refers to its gig workers as "Huvr Walkers" who can earn up to $42 per hour as an independent contractor on the app and this opportunity is currently available in 52 countries. Go to https://go.huvr.com/huvrwalkers/ to learn more.

About Huvr

Huvr is a real-time, interactive video streaming & marketing platform connecting brands to their audience via virtual tours, events, and customized experiences. Virtual experiences can be public or private and come complete with cloud based storage for viewing again and again. Huvr allows large enterprises, small businesses, and individuals alike to create real-time virtual events, invite up to 15,000 viewers and collect valuable data along the way. Our innovative virtual services platform is leading the way in Higher Education, Healthcare, Recruiting, Entertainment, and Government applications. Founded in 2019, Huvr is a private company and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Huvr is a registered contractor with SAM and is a SDVOB. Visit huvrpro.com and follow @huvrapp.

Contact:

Chesapeake Group

info@chesapeakegp.com

410-825-3930

SOURCE: Huvr, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: