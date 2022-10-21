Outpatient Clinics Market Share Worth US$42.38 Billion by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outpatient Clinics Market size was estimated at $42.38 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Outpatient clinics are sometimes referred to as ambulatory centers and ambulatory clinics. They're medical centers that conduct treatments and don't necessitate an overnight stay in a hospital or health facility. They could include services such as prevention, diagnosis, or treatment. Procedures such as pain management, diagnostics, chemotherapy, wound care, physical therapy, and some minor surgical procedure are conducted as outpatient procedures. Outpatient clinics, like physician offices or long-term care facilities offer primary care and may or may not be affiliated with a larger healthcare institution. Outpatient clinics have played an important role in the treatment of cognitive behavioral disorders. Substance misuse, sexual offense, depression, obesity, and obsessive-compulsive behavior are all high-risk scenarios that are becoming a serious concern in numerous countries. Outpatient clinics are becoming more common as a result of the management of high-risk situations around the world.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, The North America region held 38% of the total market share in 2020 owing to the supportive government policies and programs, and established healthcare infrastructure for Outpatient Clinics.

The increasing prevalence and incidence of the cognitive diseases and disorders are the major factors driving the Outpatient Clinics Market during forecast period 2021-2026.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Outpatient Clinics Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Outpatient Clinics Market Segment Analysis- Centre Type: On the basis of type, the market is divided into four segments; Single Specialty Centers, Multi-Specialty Centers, Diagnostics Centers and Surgical Centers. The Diagnostics Centers segment generated highest revenues in 2020 on the basis of center type, due to the emergence of Covid pandemic. Over 1 Billion test were performed globally accounting to significant revenue when compare to other center type. However the multi-specialty center segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% owing to the growing need for various treatments under one roof during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Outpatient Clinics Market Segment Analysis - By Specialty Area: Based on treatment, the global Outpatient Clinics Market is segmented into Cardiology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Dental, Ophthalmology, Urology, Neurology, Dermatology and Others. Orthopedics segment accounted for major share of the market owing to the going number of orthopedic cases among geriatrics and pediatrics patients. However, Dermatology is expected to develop at the highest rate of 11.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to dermatology problem as a result of the unhealthy life style, and the self-conscious nature of people about their appearance.

Outpatient Clinics Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: Based on geography, North America dominated the Outpatient Clinics Market with a region share of 38% in 2020 followed by Europe and APAC. The supportive government programs and policy’s, and established healthcare infrastructure for Outpatient Clinics are the major factors propelling the growth in this region. Moreover, the presence of large number of company that invest heavily on the infrastructure along with the easy availability of technologically advanced drugs and devices is predicted to drive the market growth in this region. However, Asia Pacific region is predicted to see the demand maturing in Outpatient Clinics Market owing the increasing healthcare expenditure and infrastructure that supports early diagnosis.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the outpatient clinics industry are -

1. M D Anderson Cancer Center

2. Kaiser Permanente Inc.

3. Memorial Sloan Kettering

4. Mayo Clinic

5. University of Maryland Medical Center

