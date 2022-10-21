Renal Denervation Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues By 2030

Rising cases of therapy-resistant hypertension, healthcare infrastructure improvement in emerging economies, rise in usage of the Radiofrequency Ablation.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a research report on “The Renal Denervation Market size was valued at $156,327.4 thousand in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4,555,983.0 thousand by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 40.7% from 2021 to 2030.” in its research database.

The renal denervation market has witnessed significant growth in the past decade, owing to surge in incidence of hypertension and change in blood pressure. Furthermore, upsurge in consumption of alcohol and fast-foods have caused hypertension, which fuel the renal denervation market. Moreover, improvement in infrastructure and rise in technological advancements in medical devices propel the renal denervation market growth.

Ongoing Turns of events:

On April fourth, 2022, Medtronic finished its Spyral HTN-ON Prescription preliminary testing on the RDN (Renal denervation) catheter framework. This framework conveys radiofrequency energy to the overactive nerves answerable for causing hypertension. The experimental outcomes uncovered that the RDN catheter framework showed strong and clinically huge BP decreases all through the time for testing of three years for patients taking drugs.

On October sixth, 2021, ReCor Clinical effectively sent off the Heaven Ultrasound Renal Denervation for the Treatment of Hypertension in the European Association. The Heaven Ultrasound Renal Denervation Framework is a ultrasound-based catheter coordinated with a distal inflatable that goes about as a coolant for safeguarding the renal blood vessel wall. As of now, this framework is generally accessible in Deutschland.

On February twentieth, 2020, Ablative Arrangements, Inc reported the half year aftereffects of the Peregrine Post-Market Study Preliminary. Results from this preliminary showed that the conduction of the renal denervation methodology through the Peregrine Catheter and liquor as a neurolytic specialist is 100 percent protected and viable for bringing down the BP levels in patients.

The market is expected to expand as the rise in prevalence and incidence of hypertension &blood pressure. Moreover, changing lifestyles and improvement in healthcare infrastructure in developing nations have fueled the renal denervation market growth. In addition, the renal denervation process is more cost efficient than other multi-drug therapy treatments.However, the market's growth is hampered by the extensive approval process for renal denervation devices, as well as patient discomfort and anxiety during the treatment.

Key Findings Of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging renal denervation market trends and dynamics.

Depending on product, the Enlightn segment dominated the renal denervation market, in terms of revenue in 2020 and the Vessix segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By technology, the radio frequency segment has registered highest renal denervation market share in 2020.

By end user, the hospitals segment has registered highest revenue in 2020.

Europe is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the renal denervation market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the renal denervation industry.

Increasing prevalence and incidence of hypertension and blood pressure, changing lifestyle of the people, improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, and cost effectiveness of the renal denervation procedure as compared to other multidrug treatment therapies propel the market growth. However, stringent approval process for renal denervation devices, and patient discomfort and pain that arises during the procedure hamper the market growth.

The report featured by Strategic Market Research on the Renal Denervation Market is segmented based on:

Technology

Radiofrequency Ablation

Micro-Infusion

Ultrasound

Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

