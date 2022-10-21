Business Analytics & Enterprise Software Global Market Estimated To Grow At 12% Rate

Business Analytics And Enterprise Software Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Business Analytics & Enterprise Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Business Analytics & Enterprise Software Global Market Report 2022”, the business analytics & enterprise software market share is predicted to reach $200.64 billion in 2021 to $225.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.50%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. According to our business analytics & enterprise software market analysis, the market is expected to grow to $333.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.20%. Mobility is an integrated component of digital solutions and is transforming businesses on a global scale driving demand for IT services.

Key Trends In The Business Analytics & Enterprise Software Market

Over the past five years there has been an increasing prevalence of low-cost open source alternatives. Open source has become a preferred platform for developing new technology. In the past, software product companies would open-source software that was not making money, but now companies are open sourcing software to increase its presence and share in the market. According to Allison Randal, President, Open-Source Initiative, 78% of companies use open source solutions and 64% participate in open source projects indicating an increase in open source software platforms to build applications.

Overview Of The Business Analytics & Enterprise Software Market

The business analytics & enterprise software global market consists of sales of business analytics and enterprise software by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce business analytics and enterprise software designed to analyze business data to better understand an organization's strengths and weaknesses. Enterprise software is a software used to satisfy the needs of an organization rather than individual users. Such organizations include businesses, schools, interest-based user groups, clubs, charities, and governments.

Market Segmentation

By Type: ERP Software, BI Software, CRM Software, SCM Software, Other Software

By End-User Industry: IT and Telecommunications, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Media, Others

By Deployment Model: On-Demand/Cloud, On-Premises

By Geography: The global business analytics & enterprise software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Oracle Corp, salesforce.com, Microsoft, Fiserv, Inc., Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp, NTT Data, International Business Machines Corporation, Workday, Inc., Leidos (US) and Atos SE.

