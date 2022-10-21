Global Video Game Software Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Video Game Software Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

As per The Business Research Company's "Video Game Software Global Market Report 2022”, the video game software market size is predicted to reach a value of $197.54 billion in 2021 to $225.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.30%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The video game software market is expected to grow to $360.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.40%. The video game software market growth was mainly driven by rapid growth in emerging markets in the forecasted period.

Key Trends In The Video Game Software Market

Games as a service is a software delivery method where a vendor generally hosts a gaming application in a remote server and customers can access it through the internet, also known as cloud gaming. Many game developers are providing their content through a subscription-based model, and are allowing customers to purchase additional content or features through micro transactions. This includes new in-game items, weapons, clothing, or other gear for the player's character along with in-game currency and rewards. This business model provides a continuous revenue stream for the gaming companies instead of limiting the revenues to one-time purchases. Major companies providing games as a service include Activision and Blizzard Entertainment.

Overview Of The Video Game Software Market

The video game software market report consists of sales of video game software by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce video game software, including businesses that are involved in design, documentation, installation and support services, producing and distributing video games. This also includes companies that are solely involved in designing and developing or in publishing only.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: PC Games, Browser Games, Smart Phone/Tablet Games, Console Games

• By Genre: Action, Adventure, Role Playing, Simulation, Strategy, Sports, Others

• By End User Sex: Male, Female

• By Geography: The global video game software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Microsoft, Tencent Holdings Co Ltd, Nintendo Co ltd, Sony Corp, Netease Inc., Electronic Arts, Google, Financière de l'Odet, Take-Two Interactive and Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

