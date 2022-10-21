Silver Nanoparticles Market Share Worth US$4.2 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Incredible demand for spherical silver nanoparticles in the healthcare sector due to their antibacterial properties driving the silver nanoparticles market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the silver nanoparticles market size is forecast to reach US$4.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2022-2027. The Healthcare sector is poised to drive the growth of the market with the extensive usage of silver nanoparticles owing to their antimicrobial, antidiabetic, anticancer, wound healing properties, among others. However, the toxicity and negative environmental impact of silver nanoparticles might hinder the growth of silver nanoparticles during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Silver-Nanoparticles-Market-Research-503534



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the silver nanoparticles market highlights the following areas -

The spherical nanoparticle is expected to contribute to the growth of the silver nanoparticles market during the forecast period owing to its use in the health sector. Its properties like antimicrobial and anticancer make it a desirable choice in the healthcare sector.

Biological synthesis technology is projected to drive the growth of silver nanoparticles owing to their cost-effective and eco-friendly properties. According to the June 2021 Eurasian Journal of Medicine and Oncology report, silver nanoparticles prepared from biological synthesis technology show high yield, high stability, and are cost-effective.

North America region is anticipated to drive the market's growth during the forecast period owing to the booming healthcare sector. According to the National Health Expenditure, in 2019, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6 percent, reaching $3.8 trillion or $11,582 per person.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=503534



Segmental Analysis:

Silver Nanoparticles Market - By Type : The spherical segment dominated silver nanoparticles market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 14.9% in the forecast period, due to its wide use in the healthcare sector. Spherical silver nanoparticles exhibit terrific antimicrobial, antidiabetic, and anticancer properties which makes them a desirable option in wellness and medical centers.

Silver Nanoparticles Market - By Technology: Biological synthesis technology dominated silver nanoparticles market in 2021, owing to its attractive properties. Unlike conventional nanoparticles production technology like wet chemical synthesis technology and ion implantation which are hazardous and labor-intensive respectively, biological synthesis technology is cost-effective, eco-friendly, and exhibits properties like high yield and stability which makes the synthesis process a desirable choice.

Silver Nanoparticles Market - By End Use Industry: The healthcare sector dominated silver nanoparticles market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. Silver nanoparticles have been associated with the healthcare sector through multiple applications such as antimicrobial and anticancer activity, bone healing, wound repair, vaccine adjuvants, dental material filling, antidiabetic agents, and many more. Due to their novel optical properties, silver nanoparticles are also used for molecular diagnostics and in various photonic devices in the healthcare sector. The increased spending in the healthcare sector globally will help the target market to expand exponentially.

Silver Nanoparticles Market - By Geography: The North American region held the largest market share in the silver nanoparticles market in 2021 with 30%. This region is anticipated to drive the growth of the silver nanoparticles market globally during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the silver nanoparticles industry are -

1. American Elements

2. Cerion LLC

3. Meliorum Technologies Inc.

4. Nanocomposix

5. ANP Corporation



Click on the following link to buy the silver nanoparticles market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=503534



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Similar Reports:

A. Silver Nanowires Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16368/silver-nanowire-market.html

B. NanoParticles Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16017/nanoparticles-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

