Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,255 in the last 365 days.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- GREAT NECK, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN) announced today that its net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $1,237,000, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.5 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $1,110,000, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.3 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $127,000, or 11.4%. This increase is primarily attributable to an increase in revenue, partially offset by an increase in interest expense.

Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were approximately $2,107,000 compared to approximately $1,627,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $480,000 or 29.5%. The increase in revenue was due to an increase in lending operations. For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, approximately $1,678,000 and $1,323,000, respectively, of the Company’s revenues were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that it offers to real estate investors, and approximately $429,000 and $304,000, respectively, of the Company’s revenues were attributable to origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $4,018,000, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.5 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $3,274,000, or $0.32 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 10.2 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $744,000, or 22.7%. This increase is primarily attributable to an increase in revenue, partially offset by increases in interest expense and in general and administrative expenses.

Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were approximately $6,339,000 compared to approximately $5,070,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $1,269,000, or 25.0%. The increase in revenue was due to an increase in lending operations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, revenues of approximately $4,934,000 and $4,190,000, respectively, were attributable to interest income on the secured commercial loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, and approximately $1,405,000 and $880,000, respectively, of the Company’s revenues were attributable to origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

As of September 30, 2022, total stockholders' equity was approximately $43,100,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated, “As we are adjusting our portfolio to the new environment, we have presented another quarter of strong profitability and no loan defaults. We have paid higher interest on our line of credit, but we are increasing the rates we charge our borrowers. At these times, we believe that our low equity to debt ratio is a major strength.”

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of the Company’s representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company discusses its belief that during these times its low equity to debt ratio is a major strength, it is using forward looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) an increase in interest rates may impact our profitability; (v) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (vi) we may be subject to “lender liability” claims; (vii) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower’s liabilities or other risks to its business; (viii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses and (ix) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in Part II, Item 1A, of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (unaudited)   (audited)
Assets      
Loans receivable $ 72,701,582     $ 65,715,364  
Interest receivable on loans   1,132,189       955,443  
Cash   109,708       142,546  
Cash - restricted   433,269       ---  
Other assets   94,202       64,745  
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net   275,937       317,080  
Deferred financing costs, net   19,271       10,539  
Total assets $ 74,766,158     $ 67,205,717  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity    
Liabilities:      
Line of credit $ 23,361,607     $ 15,645,970  
Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $265,928 and $322,241, respectively)    5,734,072       5,677,759  
Deferred origination fees   642,106       580,461  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   202,059       154,169  
Operating lease liability   286,378       324,248  
Dividends payable   1,436,868       1,436,868  
Total liabilities   31,663,090       23,819,475  
               
Commitments and contingencies              
Stockholders’ equity:              
Preferred shares - $.01 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued    ---       ---  
Common shares - $.001 par value per share; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,494,945 outstanding    11,757       11,757  
Additional paid-in capital   45,532,544       45,522,746  
Treasury shares, at cost – 262,113 shares   (798,939 )     (798,939 )
Accumulated deficit   (1,642,294 )     (1,349,322 )
Total stockholders’ equity   43,103,068       43,386,242  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity  $ 74,766,158     $ 67,205,717  
       

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

  Three Months
Ended September 30, 		Nine Months
Ended September 30,
    2022   2021   2021     2022  
Interest income from loans $ 1,677,670 $ 1,323,085 $ 4,933,767   $ 4,189,658  
Origination fees   429,350   304,297   1,405,076     880,440  
Total revenue   2,107,020   1,627,382   6,338,843     5,070,098  
         
Operating costs and expenses:        
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs   496,718   184,914   1,204,954     819,015  
Referral fees   625   2,069   3,945     6,463  
General and administrative expenses   377,436   335,284   1,125,162     983,867  
Total operating costs and expenses   874,779   522,267   2,334,061     1,809,345  
Income from operations   1,232,241   1,105,115   4,004,782     3,260,753  
Other income   4,500   4,500   13,500     13,500  
Income before income tax expense   1,236,741   1,109,615   4,018,282     3,274,253  
Income tax expense   ---   ---   (650 )   (647 )
Net income $ 1,236,741 $ 1,109,615 $ 4,017,632   $ 3,273,606  
         
Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:        
--Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.35   $ 0.32  
--Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.35   $ 0.32  
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding        
--Basic   11,494,945   11,331,902   11,494,945     10,196,868  
--Diluted   11,494,945   11,331,902   11,494,945     10,196,868  
                     

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

  Common Shares Additional Paid
in Capital		 Treasury Shares Accumulated
Deficit		 Totals
  Shares Amount   Shares Cost    
Balance, July 1, 2022 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,529,278 262,113 $(798,939)   $(1,442,167)   $43,299,929  
Non-cash compensation       3,266         3,266  
Dividends declared and payable             (1,436,868)     (1,436,868)  
Net income             1,236,741     1,236,741  
Balance, September 30, 2022 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,532,544 262,113 $(798,939)   $(1,642,294)   $43,103,068  

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

  Common Shares Additional Paid
in Capital		 Treasury Shares Retained
Earnings		 Totals
  Shares Amount   Shares Cost    
Balance, July 1, 2021 9,882,058 $9,882 $33,163,628 262,113 $(798,939)   $701,948   $33,076,519  
Public offering, net 1,875,000   1,875   12,352,585         12,354,460  
Non-cash compensation       3,266         3,266  
Dividends paid             (1,436,868)     (1,436,868 )
Net income             1,109,615     1,109,615  
Balance, September 30, 2021 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,519,479 262,113 $(798,939)   $374,695   $45,106,992  

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

  Common Shares Additional Paid
in Capital		 Treasury Shares Accumulated
Deficit 		Totals
  Shares Amount   Shares Cost    
Balance, January 1, 2022 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,522,746 262,113 $(798,939)   $ (1,349,322)   $43,386,242  
Non-cash compensation       9,798         9,798  
Dividends paid             (2,873,736)     (2,873,736)  
Dividends declared and payable             (1,436,868)     (1,436,868)  
Net income             4,017,632     4,017,632  
Balance, September 30, 2022 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,532,544 262,113 $(798,939)   $(1,642,294)   $43,103,068  

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

  Common Shares Additional Paid
in Capital		 Treasury Shares (Accumulated
Deficit)
Retained
Earnings		 Totals
  Shares Amount   Shares Cost    
Balance, January 1, 2021 9,882,058 $9,882 $33,157,096 262,113 $(798,939)   $(403,849)   $31,964,190  
Public offering, net 1,875,000   1,875   12,352,585         12,354,460  
Non-cash compensation       9,798         9,798  
Dividends paid             (2,495,062)     (2,495,062)  
Net income             3,273,606     3,273,606  
Balance, September 30, 2021 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,519,479 262,113 $(798,939)   $374,695   $45,106,992  


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)

      Nine Months
      Ended September 30,
        2022       2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income     $ 4,017,632     $ 3,273,606  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by              
operating activities -        
Amortization of deferred financing costs       83,401       66,324  
Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use asset and liability       3,274       2,603  
Depreciation       1,598       1,716  
Non-cash compensation expense   9,798       9,798  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Interest receivable on loans   (176,746 )     (168,148 )
Other assets       (29,164 )     (28,538 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses       47,890       (92,982 )
Deferred origination fees   61,645       85,945  
Net cash provided by operating activities       4,019,328       3,150,324  
           
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Issuance of short term loans   (49,241,679 )     (28,534,303 )
Collections received from loans   42,255,461       33,058,052  
Purchase of fixed assets     (1,893 )     ---  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities       (6,988,111 )     4,523,749  
           
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Proceeds from (repayment of) line of credit, net       7,715,637       (16,824,722 )
Dividends paid       (4,310,604 )     (3,553,256 )
Proceeds from public offering, net       ---       12,354,460  
Deferred financing costs incurred   (35,819 )     ---  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities       3,369,214       (8,023,518 )
           
Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash*       400,431       (349,445 )
Cash and restricted cash*, beginning of year       142,546       459,137  
Cash and restricted cash*, end of period     $ 542,977     $ 109,692  
           
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:              
Taxes paid during the period $ 650     $ 647  
Interest paid during the period $ 1,036,338     $ 811,610  
Operating leases paid during the period     $ 47,703     $ 47,600  
           
Supplemental Information – Noncash Information:              
Dividend declared and payable $ 1,436,868     $ ---  
           

* At January 1, 2021 and at September 30, 2022, cash and restricted cash included $327,483 and $433,269, respectively, of restricted cash.

SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.


Contact:
Assaf Ran, CEO
Vanessa Kao, CFO
(516) 444-3400

Primary Logo

You just read:

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.