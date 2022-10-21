Submit Release
Builders FirstSource to Host Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the "Company") will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, to discuss the Company's financial results and other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Dave Flitman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Jackson, Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the Company’s press release announcing its financial results will be made available at 6:00 a.m. Central Time prior to the market open on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in the Investors section of the Builders FirstSource website at www.bldr.com

To participate in the teleconference, please dial into the call a few minutes before the start time: 800-267-6316 (U.S. and Canada) or alternatively 203-518-9708 (international), Conference ID: BLDRQ322. A replay of the call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Central Time through Tuesday, November 15, 2022. To access the replay, please call 888-219-1264 (U.S. and Canada) or alternatively 402-220-4944 (international) and refer to pass code BLDRQ322. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed on the Company's website at www.bldr.com under the Investors section. The online archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Builders FirstSource
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 42 states with approximately 600 locations and have a market presence in 47 of the top 50 and 85 of the top 100 MSAs, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (some of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products.

