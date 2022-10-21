Balchem Corporation Announces Quarterly Conference Call for Third Quarter Financial Results on November 4, 2022

/EIN News/ -- MONTVALE, N.J., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) today announced that a conference call will be held on Friday, November 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) to review third quarter results. Ted Harris, Chairman of the Board, CEO and President and Martin Bengtsson, CFO will host the call.



Third quarter results will be published prior to the market opening on Friday, November 4, 2022. The press release, and its accompanying financial exhibits, will also be available on the Company website, www.balchem.com, prior to the conference call.

We invite you to listen to the conference by calling toll-free 1-877-407-8289 (local dial-in 1-201-689-8341), five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the conference call. The conference call will be available for replay two hours after the conclusion of the call through end of day Friday, November 18, 2022. To access the replay of the conference call, dial 1-877-660-6853 (local dial-in 1-201-612-7415), and use conference ID #13733850.

