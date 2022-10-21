Global Computer Peripheral Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Computer Peripheral Equipment Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Computer Peripheral Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Computer Peripheral Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the computer peripheral equipment market size is predicted to grow from $666.29 billion in 2021 to $717.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.70%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The computer peripheral equipment market share is expected to increase to $822.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.50%. Data volume generated from personal devices and various business operations in many industries is rapidly increasing; this is expected to drive the computer peripheral equipment global market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Computer Peripheral Equipment Market

Portable folding keyboards are increasingly becoming popular due to small size and convenience it offers. These keyboards can be connected to devices such as phones, computers, and tablets and are the same size as a regular keyboard when unfolded. Portable folding keyboards are generally compatible with all major operating systems such as Windows, Android and iOS and can be charged using a USB port. Some of the portable folding keyboards include Microsoft's Universal Foldable Keyboard, iClever wireless folding keyboard, IKOS foldable keyboard.

Overview Of The Computer Peripheral Equipment Market

The computer peripheral equipment market report consists of sales of computer peripheral equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide computer peripheral equipment such as mouse, keyboard, monitor, printer and scanner that connect to a computer system to add functionality.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Mouse, Keyboard, Monitor, Printer, Scanner

By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

By End-Use: Residential, Commercial.

By Geography: The computer peripheral equipment global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Intel Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, HP, Dell Technologies Inc., Seiko Epson Corp, America Movil, Fujifilm Corporation, Asustek Computer Inc., Sharp Corporation, and Brother Industries, Ltd.

