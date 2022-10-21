Global Software And BPO Services Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Software And BPO Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Software And BPO Services Global Market Report 2022”, the software and BPO services market size is predicted to grow from $2.16 trillion in 2021 to $2.45 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.10%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The software and BPO services market is expected to grow to $3.66 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.60%. The emergence of startups as major clients of software and BPO service providers is expected to drive the market.

Key Trends In The Software And BPO Services Market

Many software services companies are adopting quality standards such as Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001 to align IT services with business requirements. ITIL describes processes, procedures and tasks that can be applied by an organization to deliver software products and services that meet predefined quality metrics. Similarly, ISO 9001 is a standard for quality products and services that meet desired quality standards and are reliable. For instance, about 1.1 million ISO 9001 certificates have been issued till date to companies, including software services, medical devices, oil and gas, automotive companies and government organizations.

Overview Of The Software And BPO Services Market

The software and BPO services market report consists of sales of software and BPO services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide software and BPO services, including application software programming services, computer program (software) development, and computer software support services, and web design services. This market includes sales of related goods.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Software And BPO Services Market Segmentations

• By Type: BPO Services, Software Services

• By Organisation Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

• By End-Use Industry: Financial Services, Retail & Wholesale, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others

• By Geography: The global software and BPO services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as TCS, Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Microsoft, Capgemini, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Infosys ltd.

