Insights Into The Global Computers Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Computers Global Market Report 2022”, the computers market share is predicted to grew from $369.94 billion in 2021 to $416.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.70%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The computers market is expected to grow to $573.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.30%. The computer market is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally.

Key Trends In The Computers Market

The Internet of Things (IoT) is emerging as the next big trend in the computer market with the ability to create an impact across the business spectrum. The Internet of Things merged the physical and online worlds to open up a host of opportunities for companies, governments, and consumers. The IoT is a complex ecosystem with multiple players such as device vendors, communication service providers, software vendors, and IT service providers. For example, the August Smart Lock uses the Internet of Things platform to automatically lock and unlock the front door of a user’s residence and can also remotely grant access to guests, friends or staff.

Overview Of The Computers Market

The computers market consists of sales of computers by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide computers, which are programmable electronic devices designed to accept data, perform prescribed mathematical and logical operations at high speed, and display the results of these operations.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: PCs, Laptops, Tablets, Other Computers

• By Application: Household, Commercial

• By Distribution Channel: Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

• By Geography: The global computers market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Apple, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., HP, Pegatron Corp, Quanta Computer, Lenovo Group Limited, Inventec Corp, Microsoft, Dell Technologies Inc. and Hon Hai Precision Industry.

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies.

