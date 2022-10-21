Platform as a service (PaaS) Global Market Estimated To Grow At 14% Rate

Platform as a service (PaaS) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Platform as a service (PaaS) Global Market Report 2022”, the PaaS market is predicted grew from $49.41 billion in 2021 to $57.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The platform as a service (PaaS) market size is expected to grow to $91.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.3%.

Key Trends In The Platform as a service (PaaS) Market

Companies in the industry are increasingly preferring hybrid cloud solutions to increase efficiency, innovation, and reduce costs. Hybrid Cloud refers to a cloud infrastructure environment that is a mixture of private cloud, on-premises computing and public cloud solutions. Platform as a service providing companies in the industry are leveraging this technology to enhance their agility, capability, increase development & deployment speed, and reduce IT costs.

Overview Of The Platform as a service (PaaS) Market

The platform as a service (PaaS) market consists of sales from cloud-based platform services. PaaS is a cloud computing model that provides a platform to the customers to develop, run and manage applications over the internet. Revenue in the market is generated by the companies by way of subscriptions and licenses from web/software developers or other business households. There are four different types of PaaS which can be classified as computing platforms, web applications, business application and social applications. The global revenue of this industry is the cumulative revenue of all the companies engaged in providing any of the above services. Some of the PaaS providers are Salesforce, Heroku, Amazon Web Service (AWS), Elastic Beanstalk and Microsoft Azure etc.

Platform as a service (PaaS) Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Application Infrastructure and Middleware (AIM), Database Management Systems (DBMS), Business intelligence platform (BIP), Application development on Cloud

• By Deployment: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

• By End User: Financial Institutions and Services (BFSI), Technology,, Retail, Distribution, Education services,, Travel and transport, Healthcare and life sciences, Others

• By Geography: The global PaaS market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Amazon web service, Salesforce Platform, IBM Cloud Foundry, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Function, Red Hat, Inc., Oracle Cloud PaaS, SAP SE, Engine Yard, ActiveState Software Inc., Software AG, VMware Inc., Cloud Foundry, EMC Corporation and AT&T Inc.

Platform as a service (PaaS) Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of platform as a service (PaaS) industry. The market report analyzes and platform as a service (PaaS) global market forecast market size, platform as a service (PaaS) global market growth drivers, platform as a service (PaaS) global market segments, platform as a service (PaaS) global market major players, platform as a service (PaaS) global market growth across geographies, and platform as a service (PaaS) global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The PaaS market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



