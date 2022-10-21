Insights Into The Global Operating Systems Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Operating Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Operating Systems Global Market Report 2022”, the operating systems market grew from $43.14 billion in 2021 to $45.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The operating systems market is expected to grow to $48.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.7%. The rise in demand for computer systems contributed to the growth of the operating systems market.

Overview Of The Operating Systems Market

The operating systems market consists of sales of operating systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide operating systems, which are software programs enabling computer hardware to communicate and operate with the computer software. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Operating System: Windows, Mac Os, Linux, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

• By Product: Windows, Linux, Android, iOS, macOS, Others

• By Device Type: Computer, Mobile

• By Geography: The global operating systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Linux, Canonical Ltd., Debian, IBM Corporation, Linux Mint Ltd., Manjaro Linux and SUSE.

