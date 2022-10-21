Insights Into The Global Laptops Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Laptops Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Laptops Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Laptops Global Market Report 2022”, the laptops market grew from $100.4 billion in 2021 to $112.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The laptop market share is expected to grow to $148.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%. According to the laptops market overview, the growing internet penetration is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of laptops market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3632&type=smp

Key Trends In The Laptops Market

According to the laptops market research, major companies operating in the laptop industry are focusing on developing advanced technological solutions for laptops. For instance, in June 2020, Lenovo, a China based computer manufacturing company launched Flex 5G laptop with Windows 10 at CES 2020 which is acclaimed to be the world’s first 5G laptop running on Windows 10. The laptop, which is also called as Lenovo Yoga 5G, is powered by 8cx 5 G Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm and operates on Windows 10 Pro. It also consists 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Overview Of The Laptops Market

The laptops global market consists of sales of laptops by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide laptops that are portable and compact personal computers with the same capabilities as a desktop computer. Laptop computers, also known as notebooks, are small computers that users can use in a variety of environments. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Learn more on the global laptops market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laptops-global-market-report

Laptops Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Ultrabook, Netbook, Notebook, Others

• By End-Use: Personal, Business, Gaming

• By Laptop Screen Size: More than 17", 15.0" to 16.9", 13" to 14.9"

• By Geography: The global laptops market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Dell, The Hewlett-Packard Company, AsusTek Computer Inc., Apple Inc., Acer Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corporation., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Haier Group Corporation, Hisense Group , Toshiba Corporation , Fujitsu Limited.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Laptops Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of laptops market. The market report analyzes laptops market size, laptops global market growth drivers, laptops global market segments, laptops global market major players, laptops market growth across geographies, and laptops market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The laptops global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Computers Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/computers-global-market-report

Content Streaming Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/content-streaming-global-market-report

Tablets Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tablets-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC