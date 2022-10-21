Global Monitor Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Monitor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Monitor Global Market Report 2022”, the monitor market grew from $37.83 billion in 2021 to $42.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The monitor market is expected to grow to $55.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The growing internet penetration is expected to fuel the growth of the monitors market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Monitor Market

Advanced technologies are gaining popularity in the monitors market. Major companies operating in the monitors market are concentrating on creating creative technological solutions for monitors.

Overview Of The Monitor Market

The monitor market consists of sales of monitors by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide monitors, which are electronic output devices that use a screen to display information in pictorial form. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Monitor Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Cathode-ray tube (CRT, Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

• By Application: Gaming, Business/Commercial, Personal

• By Resolution: 1366*768, 1920* 1080, 1536*864, 1280*720, 1440*900, Others

• By Geography: The global monitor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., TPV Technology Limited, Lenovo Group Limited, Samsung Group, LG Electronics Inc., Apple Inc., Acer Inc., AsusTek Computer Inc., BenQ Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation Inc., AOC International, NEC Display Solutions, Microsoft, Alienware, MSI, Chuntex Electronics Co. Ltd., Eizo Corporation, Gechic Corporation, Hannspree Europe Holdings B.V., iiyama Corporation, Planar Systems Inc., Qisda Corporation, Tatung Company

Monitor Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of monitor global market. The market report analyzes and monitor global market forecast market size, monitor global market growth drivers, monitor market share, monitor market segments, monitor global market major players, monitor market growth across geographies, monitor global market trends and monitor global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The monitor market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

