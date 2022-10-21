Health IT Security Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Adoption of Cloud Computing Systems in the Healthcare Sector is Contributing to the Growth of the Health IT Security Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health IT Security Market size is estimated to reach $23.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Health IT Security systems ensure the protection of digital information and assets from unauthorized access, use, disclosure, and alteration. Health IT security is crucial in the healthcare industry as the data stored by these facilities contain highly sensitive and confidential information such as medical history, patient and employee contact details, and other private information. Some of the common products used to improve network security in the market include Risk and Compliance Management Solutions, Antivirus and Antimalware, Intrusion Prevention Systems, and Distributed Denial of Services (DDOS). The rise in cases of cyber-attacks in the healthcare industry is driving the market for Health IT Security systems. However, the high costs associated with their implementation act as a major challenge for the Health IT Security industry.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, the North American Health IT Security market accounted for the largest share in 2020 owing to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and high public and private R&D expenditure.

An increase in the implementation of cloud computing systems in the healthcare sector is driving the market during the forecast period. However, low awareness levels in low and middle-income regions is anticipated to challenge demand generation.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Health IT Security market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Health IT Security Market Segment Analysis-By Product Type: Based on Product Type, the Health IT Security Market is segmented into Antivirus and Antimalware, Identity and Access Management Solutions, Encryption and Data Loss Protection Solutions, Risk and Compliance Management Solutions, Intrusion Prevention Systems, and Distributed Denial of Services (DDOS) Mitigation. The DDOS Mitigation segment is anticipated to have the largest Health IT Security market share in 2020 and is also projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Health IT Security Market Segment Analysis-By Application: The Health IT Security Market based on Application can be further segmented into Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, and Content Security. The Network Security segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. This is attributed to the storage of large volumes of sensitive and confidential patient data in hospital networks. This sensitive and private information includes patient health history, treatment history, biometric data, symptoms, contact details, and lifestyle choices. This makes hospital networks extremely attractive to hackers as medical records can be sold on the dark web or even used to create fake passports and identities. Healthcare Network Security is designed for Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) compliance and protects data from cyberattacks. The Network Security segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period at a CAGR of 14.4%.

Health IT Security Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: The Health IT Security Market based on Geography can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Moreover, the presence of key industry players such as IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Dell inc., and Norton LifeLock Inc. in the region ensure lower costs and more options for customers. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to register the fastest growth owing to the increase in awareness levels, digitization, and growth in public healthcare funding in major emerging economies like China and India.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the health it security industry are -

1. IBM Corporation

2. Intel Corporation

3. Norton LifeLock Inc

4. EMC Corporation

5. Trend Micro

