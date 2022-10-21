Galaxkey partners with Evolver to provide Data Privacy Protection to commercial, legal, and government clients in USA

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galaxkey has today revealed a new partnership with Evolver LLC, a Converged Security Solutions company headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Under the new partnership, Galaxkey and Evolver will focus on providing world-class data security to commercial, legal sector and government clients in the USA.

The partnership will combine each company’s respective skills, resources and experience into a formidable offering to the US market.

Galaxkey is certified by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (part of GCHQ) and its products are designed to enable total, affordable data protection for the enterprise.

All four of Galaxkey’s products centre on a unique three-layered encryption architecture. The identity-based model means that no user passwords or keys are ever stored, making Galaxkey’s encryption practically impossible to penetrate.

Sir George Zambellas, Chairman for Galaxkey was delighted to reveal the news of the partnership:

“Galaxkey’s partnership with Evolver meets our key strategic objective and creates a market leading collaboration between our world class data protection solution and Evolver’s leading expertise in innovative cybersecurity services. I look forward to a long and successful relationship with Evolver.”

Whilst the robust technology behind Galaxkey products is impressive enough for the UK’s NCSC to recommend, it is worthy of note that the user-friendly experience makes this solution ideal for companywide roll outs – with minimal down time for training or onboarding.

Peter Clowes, Global Sales Director for Galaxkey commented:

“We're delighted to be working in partnership with Evolver in launching our Enterprise Data Protection technology into the US Market and helping Evolver provide a market leading service into their customer base and beyond.”

Mike Santelli, CEO of Converged Security Solutions, the parent company of Evolver commented:

"Evolver's Data Pillar First Strategy for Zero Trust implementations is focused on assuring a data driven security approach. Galaxkey provides a unique and compelling capability that will improve data security across all of our market segments. We are excited to work with Galaxkey in bringing this technology to the United States and meeting this essential need in the cybersecurity community."