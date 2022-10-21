Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Global Market Estimated To Grow At 24% Rate

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Global Market Report 2022”, the IaaS market grew from $65.87 billion in 2021 to $83.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market research the market is expected to grow to $187.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.3%. Rise in cloud adoption across several industry verticals such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government and education, healthcare, IT and telecom, retail, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and more at a rapid pace is expected to propel the market growth of infrastructure as a service market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market

Distributed cloud, referred to the availability of public cloud services in different physical solutions while the provider remains responsible for the operation, governance, updates and evolution of the services, is expected to be one of the major opportunities for the development of the infrastructure as a service market. This distributed cloud model is advantageous to the organizations that have faced issues related to the physical locations in the past. This will allow infrastructure and operations organizations to place the public cloud services at the locations of their choice which will attract consumers who are willing to modernize using the public cloud. The rise of edge cloud computing and multi-cloud computing will eventually result in the rise to the concept of distributed cloud.

Overview Of The Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market

The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market consists of sales of computer infrastructure by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide IaaS on-demand through an internet platform. IaaS refers to providing access to computer infrastructure through networked servers. The market comprises revenue generated by the establishments providing IaaS host hardware, software, servers, storage and other infrastructure components for their users. These components include networking features, computer hardware, space for data storage, system maintenance, backup and resiliency planning. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Deployment Type: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

• By Application: Managed Hosting, Storage As A Service, Disaster Recovery As A Service And Backup, Compute As A Service (CaaS), Network As A Service (NaaS), Content Delivery Services, High-Performance Computing As A Service (HPcaaS)

• By End User: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

• By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Government And Education, Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Others

• By Operation: Rechargeable, Non-Rechargeable

• By Geography: The global IaaS market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), VMware Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Google Inc., Cisco System Inc., Oracle Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Red Hat Inc., ProfitBrick, Redcentricplc., Savvis, Tencent, Dell, EMC Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of IaaS market. The market report analyzes IaaS market size, infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market growth drivers, infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market share, Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market segments, Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market major players, Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market growth across geographies, and Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

