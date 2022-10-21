Terpenoids Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing awareness of the environmental impact of non-biodegradable items driving the terpenoids market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the terpenoids Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Increased demand for terpene in end-use sectors such as cosmetics, food and beverages, paints and coatings, rubber and pharmaceuticals is driving the market. The growing awareness of the environmental impact of non-biodegradable items, as well as the popularity of terpenoids due to their sustainability, are driving the terpenoids market forward. The covid-19 pandemic majorly impacted the terpenoids market due to restricted production, supply chain disruption, logistics restrictions and a fall in demand. However, with robust growth and flourishing applications across major industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and others, the terpenoids market share is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the terpenoids market highlights the following areas -

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Terpenoids Market size, owing to the increased adoption of sustainable products in a variety of applications such as food& beverages and personal care, as well as the high consumption of terpenoids in the region.

The need for terpenoids is rising in end-use industries such as cosmetics, food & beverages, paints & coatings, rubber and pharmaceuticals, which driving the market growth of the terpenoids market.

However, the market expansion is being hampered by fluctuations in terpene availability and expensive extraction costs.



Segmental Analysis:

Terpenoids Market Segment Analysis – by Form: The Liquid held a significant share in the Terpenoids Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to increasing demand for liquid terpenoids over solid. Owing to numerous advantages and abundance over solid terpenoids, the demand for liquid terpenoids is growing for application in major industries, thereby boosting the growth opportunities for the terpenoids industry in the coming years.

Terpenoids Market Segment Analysis – by End-Use Industry: The Pharmaceutical held a significant share in the Terpenoids Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Terpenoids have flourishing demand in the pharmaceutical industry for various applications involving rubber, paint& printing inks, body care, skincare and others.

Terpenoids Market Segment Analysis – by Geography: The Asia-Pacific held a significant share in the Terpenoids Market share in 2021 up to 41%. The fuelling demand and growth of terpenoids in this region are influenced by flourishing demand from major industries such as personal care & cosmetic, pharmaceutical and others, along with fuelling manufacturing activities across APAC.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the terpenoids industry are -

1. Arora Aromatics

2. Mentha & Allied Products

3. AOS Products

4. Kraton

5. Natural Fractions



