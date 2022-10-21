Serious Games Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 32.72 Billion by 2030

Serious Games Market - Allied Market Research

At present, there is a rise in the demand for user engagement among various enterprises across the globe.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in demand for better user engagement platforms across organizations, improvement in learning outcomes, adoption of virtual reality in training and development activities, and rise in use of mobile-based educational games have boosted the growth of the global serious games market.

However, unsuitable game designs and a lack of awareness regarding the advancements and use of serious games hinder the market growth. On the contrary, the advent of social networks and inclination toward interactive advertisements coupled with large-scale digitization would unlock new opportunities in the future.

The report segments the global serious games market on the basis of an analysis of gaming platforms, applications, industry verticals, and regions.

On the basis of gaming platforms, the smartphone segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments including console, PC, and others.

Based on application, the simulation and training segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the research and planning segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

The global serious games industry is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across LAMEA region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 19.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The global serious games market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as BreakAway, Ltd., DIGINEXT, Designing Digitally, Inc., Intuition, IBM Corporation, Nintendo Co., Ltd., Learning Nexus Ltd, Revelian, and Tata Interactive Systems.

KEY FINDINGS OF SERIOUS GAMES MARKET STUDY:

• The consumer segment accounted for the highest share of the global serious games industry by user type in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2017 to 2023.

• The others segment serious games market by industry vertical generated the highest revenue share in 2016, and is projected to grow at a rate of 19.1%.

• The Asia-Pacific serious games market generated the highest share, valued at $953 million, in terms of revenue in 2016.

• The serious games market in the education sector is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

