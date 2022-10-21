Green Hydrogen Market Size to Boost US$2.4 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 14.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Bolstering demand for green hydrogen from transportation sector anticipated to be a driver for the green hydrogen market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the green hydrogen market size is forecasted to reach US$2.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Due to its capacity to lower carbon emissions, green hydrogen has recently been in high demand. Since it is a renewable energy source, its use is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The demand for the green hydrogen industry is expected to grow as public awareness of hydrogen's potential as an energy source increases. Additionally, because hydrogen fuel is highly combustible, it has the potential to displace fossil fuels as a source of carbon-free or low-carbon energy, which is anticipated to support the growth of the green hydrogen industry during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Green Hydrogen market highlights the following areas -

Europe dominates the Green Hydrogen market, owing to the growing base of green hydrogen manufacturing plants in the region. Europe has been taking steps to generate clean energy from green hydrogen to reduce carbon emission, which is the major factor for expanding European green hydrogen manufacturing plants.

The market is expanding due to the rise in environmental concerns, which also emphasizes the need for clean/renewable energy production to lower emission levels. Additionally, the industry for green hydrogen is expanding owing to the increased use of nuclear power and green hydrogen.

However, the primary factors limiting the growth of the green hydrogen market are the initial investment requirements for installing hydrogen infrastructure as well as prohibitive maintenance costs.



Segmental Analysis:

Green Hydrogen Market Segment Analysis – By Technology: The alkaline electrolyzer segment held the largest share in the Green Hydrogen market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to its higher operating time capacity and low capital cost.

Green Hydrogen Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry: The chemical & petrochemical segment held a significant share in the Green Hydrogen market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Green Hydrogen Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Europe held the largest share in the Green Hydrogen market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the bolstering growth of the chemical & petrochemical sector in Europe.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Green Hydrogen industry are -

1. Siemens Energy AG

2. Linde

3. Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

4. Air Liquide

5. Nel ASA



