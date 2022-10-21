Albury-Wodonga campus marks 30 years

The campus has graduated more than 7,000 students, including nurses, teachers, social workers, scientists, accountants and more, since the first graduation ceremony was held in 1992.

La Trobe Albury-Wodonga is also home to world-class research in a range of areas critical to rural and regional communities, including ageing, health, science and freshwater ecosystems.

Established when Wodonga Institute of Higher Education merged with La Trobe University, the initial campus shared facilities with Wodonga College of TAFE, before moving across Felltimber Creek to the first two purpose-built buildings in 1995.

La Trobe Vice-Chancellor, Professor John Dewar AO, said the campus has played a critical role in giving more regional students access to higher education.

“Like all of our regional campuses, we are incredibly proud of our presence in Albury-Wodonga, which has removed barriers for many students to attend university,” Professor Dewar said.

“Thousands of students have graduated from our Albury-Wodonga campus and are now working in regional Victoria – and across Australia – boosting workforce in areas like health and education.”

Professor Dewar said the campus is also renowned for its high-impact research, that makes a difference locally and around the world.

“Researchers here are doing vital work to investigate issues affecting rural and regional communities – in particular ageing, health and ways to better understand and protect our freshwater ecosystems,” Professor Dewar said.

“Our researchers work hand-in-hand with regional communities to understand their unique challenges and develop solutions together – leading to policy changes and community-led programs that have lasting impact.”

Head of Campus in Albury-Wodonga, Dr Guinever Threlkeld, said that before the campus was established many in the community did not have access to tertiary education.

“Before the campus opened its doors many people – particularly women – did not have the means to travel long distances to access higher education, so their career options were very limited,” Dr Threlkeld said.

“Access to a quality tertiary education locally opens up tremendous opportunity for so many people, and we have seen our alumni go on to contribute so much to the local community with their skills, knowledge and expertise.”

Dr Threlkeld said that in return, the local community was a huge supporter of the University.

“The generosity of the Albury-Wodonga community has been a key part of our success – with local philanthropy funding vital research and supporting students through scholarships and grants to ensure greater equity and access for all.”

La Trobe’s Albury-Wodonga campus also has a significant economic impact, contributing $29.5 million to the Victorian economy and $34.7 million to the national economy, while its local economic contribution is $248 for every person in the Wodonga Local Government Area.*

*A recent independent study by BIS Oxford Economics

Image (left to right): Dr Guinever Threlkeld, early graduate Karyn O’Loughlin, current student Lily Hansford, Professor John Dewar.