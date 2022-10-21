Tanya Legault of Top Tier Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanya Legault President and Founder of Top Tier Consulting is a skilled enterprising mentor and advisor for businesses seeking to grow and prosper, as well as enthusiastic and ambitious individuals who wish to transform their lives through personal growth and enrich their success through goal accomplishment. By utilizing strong interpersonal, communications, and problem-solving skills combined with a degree in HR Management, Tanya empowers us to seek clarity and well-being in our lives in order to discover our true potential. She provides resources to individuals and businesses in order for them to accomplish their goals and vision for the future.

“For business clients, I show up as an advisor and consultant as opposed to a coach. After all, I strategically advise companies or organizations on how to move forward. On the other hand, when it comes to individuals, I tend to take on a mentoring role. Thus, this could merge into a coaching role yet these terms are more synonymous with the personalized intervention an individual would require. During these consultations, we are accompanying the person to uncover and unlock new levels of their potential. Hence, I add value to them by guiding them to their desired destination.”

This constitutes the whole premise behind Top Tier Consulting, whose primary goal is helping to elevate individuals and businesses to the next tier. It may involve the corporate life cycle or our own personal lifestyle where we can always strive to do better at something we enjoy. Whether we aim to lead a healthier lifestyle, improve our relationships with others, be more confident and self-assured, change career paths, or increase our business revenue, her company offers a multitude of resources in order to achieve our goals.

Tanya's clients range from individuals to small businesses all the way to Fortune 500 companies. No matter what insight they are seeking she is there to provide it for them. With her years of experience, she has the ability to adapt the insight to the size of any organization because she is mindful of the resources they must access to at all times and brings it all together with collaborative ideas.

“My background has exposed me to the startups as well as the Fortune 500 companies, which grants me the ability to relate those organizations’ reality. Whether you want to talk about international presence, teams, sales, etc. I’m right there with you.”

There is no denying that in a post-pandemic world the market has shifted, and we have become more connected to what we really want, giving employers no choice but to respond in order to retain personnel and a qualified labor force, while simultaneously adapting the work environment to the way workers now function. Leadership is very important to an organization and how a boss impacts employee morale is integral not just to their well-being but to the overall performance of the company. A team that is feeling frustrated and dejected at the end of a workday is indicative of a boss who needs to heal personally so that more joy habituates them on a daily basis allowing their life to improve as well. This is why Tanya chose to expand her business to include individuals because each of our personal lives will be positively impacted by revisiting and changing the way things are done. Being more sensitive and considerate with others and communicating with more openness and candor, allows individuals the opportunity to be more open minded leading to greater success. Tanya also believes a number of companies have suffered severely from professional exhaustion or "burnout" and the services she provides help target those causes and provides relief.

"Absenteeism from work for work-related instigations not only impacts a person’s health and subsequently their finances but their team as well. For example, if your colleague is absent for several weeks or months then productivity goes down. Consequently, the team’s momentum is affected and unfortunately hindered. Therefore, exercising consideration, mindfulness and support become compelling solutions. After all, companies who consider their workforce and support them have repeatedly showcased that their staff is more productive and less absent. Moreover, their output is astounding, and their creativity releases unprecedented products or services. Thus, in a corporate situation of haves and have-nots, why mimic those who are having success?”

Tanya considers herself a people person, insightful, well-versed, and knowledgeable about human behavior. A leader in human resource management for over a decade, she has successfully guided growing teams to the next level. Being surrounded by people and teaching young adults has enabled her to uncover how we think, act, and conduct ourselves. During the pandemic she also became aware that some companies were recycling their marketing materials. Considering the unusual circumstances we were facing, this strategy came off as insensitive given its lack of consideration for the numerous changes we were experiencing. Once this subsided, we were left with the "great resignation" where many organizations necessitated labor and yearned for talent. Unfortunately, their website’s career page was difficult to find and many barely presented the employee experience or the value they provided as an employer. Noticing the dichotomy between current HR practices and her insight on human nature, Tanya saw a need to inform concerned organizations of their disconnect between existing recruitment practices and the fundamentals of human interaction.

This performance resonated throughout the pandemic and she observed these businesses needed guidance because no one had offered them this service. That is what inspired her to create Top Tier Consulting. Simply imagining how even a successful company could benefit from her services and insight, if she was able to point out little inconsistencies, then she would be able to truly expose the potential of these organizations and take them to the next level of productivity and growth.

Tanya is excited and passionate about people's goals and what makes them look forward to their future. She appreciates and respects the uniqueness of every individual. In fact, discovering each person’s story opens up new horizons which keep things unique. When working with companies, Tanya extracts great satisfaction when she expedites their growth and reach beyond estimated levels. Whether she confers with businesses or individuals, creating a road map for them to accomplish their goals while remaining open to individual needs and expectations is the very essence of her company.

"The goal or vision you ultimately have for yourself, or your organization should sincerely be treasured. You should keep your ears open, and your eyes peeled to people that can add to it and make it flourish and come to fruition. Think of it as a seed planted in your heart. Some people you meet might add droplets while others might pour into it the nutrients it needs to grow and prosper. Regardless, we can never give up on that vision and that's the type of guidance I provide people and organizations.”

