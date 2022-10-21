Clutch Market Size Expected to Reach $16.2 Billion with CAGR of 6.7% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase in Production of New Vehicles has also Increased the Deployment of these Clutches in these Vehicles thereby Driving the Growth of Clutch Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Clutch Market size is forecast to reach $16.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2026. One of the most important factor contributing towards the rapid growth of the clutch market is the rising demand of electric and increasing advancement in the automotive industry. The steady shift from the manual transmission to semiautomatic and fully automatic transmission system in the advanced vehicles is contributing the growth of the clutch market. Moreover, the high demand of fuel efficient automotive systems has enhanced the demand of the advanced clutches Dual Clutch Transmission system, thereby contributing towards the growth of the clutch industry during forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. North America seems to dominate the clutch market in the forecast period owing to the high demand of electric vehicles in US and Canada.

2. The global increase in the demand of automatic transmission system in vehicles is contributing towards the growth of the market.

3. Stringency in government regulation coupled with high adoption of the environmental friendly vehicles is anticipated to uplift the growth of the clutch market during forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The growing launch of advanced products is anticipated to raise the growth of the market during forecast period.

2. North America dominated the Clutch market with a share of more than 42.78% which is followed by APAC. The predominance of the North America on the clutch market is majorly attributed to the growing demand of electric vehicles in regions such as United States and Canada.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Clutch industry are -

1. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

2. Borgwarner Inc.

3. Clutch Auto Limited

4. Eaton Corporation PLC

5. Exedy Corporation.

