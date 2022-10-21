Engel & Völkers Florida Continues Investment in the State by Promoting from Within to Accelerate Growth Plans

Engel & Völkers Florida promotes Kaitlin Weigelt to Marketing and Brand Coordinator, replacing Linzee Werkmeister as she moves up to Vice President of Business Development

Naples, FLA (PRWEB) October 21, 2022

Engel & Völkers Florida today announced the dual internal promotion of two employees to further support the company's rapid expansion. Kaitlin Weigelt will become the Marketing and Brand Coordinator, as the replacement for Linzee Werkmeister, who is moving up to Vice President of Business Development.

"Linzee's contributions to the organization over the last six years have been invaluable," said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & Völkers Florida. "Her efforts undoubtedly fueled our explosive growth through the State of Florida. Due to the complexities of the brand and our industry, we knew finding a suitable replacement who could continue to deliver similarly impressive results would be a challenge; which is why we ultimately chose Kait, as she had been on Linzee's team for the last year. This will allow us to have another resource in the field to directly support our shops recruiting efforts and the professional development of our advisors."

Werkmeister has held multiple positions with the company over the last six years, ranging from client support and relationship management to marketing and public relations. Weigelt joined Engel & Völkers in July 2021. She will now assume all of Werkmeister's marketing and brand management responsibilities.

"Engel & Völkers Florida has reached a pivotal point," said Werkmeister. "What I've put in place on the franchise expansion side is now a well-oiled machine. In essence, this autopilot process enables us to continue successfully partnering with real estate professionals to open brokerages in new markets. Now, my focus can shift to supporting our existing franchisees to expand their businesses and capture more market share."

Engel & Völkers Florida currently has 41 shops throughout the State of Florida, with 14 new locations in progress. Since Giese's arrival in 2019, the company has quadrupled in size and is on pace to close over $5 billion in real estate sales this year.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to continue my career with Engel & Völkers Florida," said Weigelt. "Linzee has fed me incredible knowledge and new skills during the past year, in order to prepare me for this opportunity. With my strong background in graphic design, I will continue to provide original marketing material to further our expansion goals."

###

Press contact:

Linzee Werkmeister, Junior Vice President, Marketing & Franchise Support

Email: Linzee.Werkmeister(at)evrealestate.com

Tel: (239) 348-9000

About Engel & Völkers:

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today's savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 272 shop locations with 6,100 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate, yachting and aviation. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit http://www.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers Florida:

Engel & Völkers Florida is the Master License Partner of the global luxury real estate brand Engel & Völkers in the state of Florida. Recognized for uniquely recruiting, training and equipping some of the top professionals in the real estate industry, Engel & Völkers Florida's exclusive business model positions its franchisees at the top of the premium market to gain market share and support their bottom line. The company represents franchise locations in 42 markets: 30A Beaches, Amelia Island, Belleair, Boca Raton, Bonita Springs-Estero, Cape Coral, Clermont, Delray Beach, Destin, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers Downtown, Gainesville, Islamorada, Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Jupiter, Madeira Beach, Marco Island, Melbourne Beachside, Melbourne Central, Melbourne Downtown, Miami Coconut Grove, Neptune Beach, Ocala, Olde Naples, Palm Beach, Palm Coast, Pompano Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, San Marco, Sarasota, South Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Pete, St. Pete Beach, Stuart, Tampa Downtown, Venice Downtown, Vero Beach, Wellington, and Windermere.

Engel & Völkers Florida is continuing to strategically strengthen and expand its presence in premium real estate markets across the state of Florida. If you would like to know more about the Engel & Völkers brand or how to join its global network—which is known for demonstrating competence, exclusivity and passion, feel free to call our corporate office, located at 633 Tamiami Trl N, Suite 201, Naples, FL 34102 USA. Tel: +1 239-348-9000.

For more information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit http://www.florida.evrealestate.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/10/prweb18971900.htm