Rebus Introduces Single Mined Origin Gold in their New Signet Ring, the Oxford 55

Traceability and transparency are at the forefront of the Oxford 55 signet ring by Rebus, featuring SMO Gold from Mali, West Africa.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corporate, social and environmental responsibility in the fine jewelry industry go hand-in-hand with origin transparency. The legitimacy of where materials are sourced matters; customers want to know that the companies they support positively impact workers and local communities from mine to market. Single mined origin (SMO) gold and certification provide an auditable chain of custody for gold, denoting a legitimate mining operation and no conflict. The Hummingbird-owned Yanfolila mine in Mali, West Africa, Africa's third largest gold producer, operates through strict environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards; its SMO gold will be used in every Oxford 55 ring, a new heavy signet ring offering by Rebus, the award-winning signet ring specialists.

Emmet Smith, Founder of Rebus, says "We're proud to introduce SMO Gold into our range, so our customers can trace their jewelry back along a transparent, sustainable, ethical pathway from mine to workshop. We plan to use SMO Gold as a mainstay throughout our product range."

Known for prioritizing individuality and mastering the complexities behind metalsmithing, Rebus is world-renowned for its iconic hand-engraved signet ring styles, as well as its elegant pendant and cufflink designs. The Oxford 55 is the reimagining of the company's signature signet, in a heavier, wider design, with a 55-degree face. Available in 9K, 14K or 18K SMO yellow gold, Rebus master goldsmiths customize deep seal engravings or initials, which can be carved in reverse on request, for use as seals for letters. For additional personalization, a message in script or roman capitals can be engraved within the shank. Merging identity, style, and tradition through tailored design, the incorporation of single-mined origin gold ensures customers that each Rebus Oxford 55 signet ring has been ethically sourced, supporting the prosperity of the local mining community. Rebus collaborates with customers to achieve their design dreams, creating timeless, desirable signet rings made to last a lifetime.

Every piece of Rebus SMO jewelry is accompanied by a QR code, sharing details of where and when the gold was mined, and in-depth information about the mine. Yanfolila mine initiatives and programs cover social and environmental impact, safe drinking water, healthcare, agricultural prosperity, and more.

"Those clients concerned about the origin of products can be confident that the SMO hallmark added by the London Assay Office guarantees that the high-quality gold used in your purchase has been sourced responsibly and ethically," says Rachel Constantine, Marketing Director for Rebus. "The Oxford 55 is an exclusive product produced by hand by our skilled team of craftspeople in single mine origin gold, to create a heirloom quality signet ring for you to be proud to wear."

For more information about Rebus, SMO gold, or to order the Oxford 55, visit https://rebussignetrings.com/. For press inquiries, contact Pietra Communications at info@pietrapr.com or call 212-913-9761.

About Rebus

Rebus is the UK's premier creator of hand-crafted signet rings. The company was founded by Emmet Smith in 2005 as a department within R.H. Wilkins, the renowned UK precious metal engravers. The Rebus team is made up of award-winning craftsmen, all with a heartfelt commitment to beautiful engraving using traditional hand tools.

Today, Rebus has a flagship store and workshop in London's Hatton Garden area, where clients can come and visit and meet the goldsmiths and engravers who will be creating their jewelry.

