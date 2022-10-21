China Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Report 2022: Rise in Vehicle Production and Sales & Growing Disposable Income Bolster Sector

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market By Service Type, By Vehicle Type,By Service Area, By Service Provider, By Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China automotive repair and maintenance services market is anticipated to register a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rise in vehicle production and sales and the growing disposable income of consumers. People like to use vehicle repair and maintenance services frequently to avoid malfunctions. Furthermore, the growing popularity of electric vehicles and connected cars and the emergence of online sales channels are likely to open up various growth opportunities for the market over the next five years.

In 2021, China's total automobile sales reached 26.27 million. The Chinese automobile industry is the world's largest automotive industry. The government predicts domestic automobile production will exceed 35 million vehicles by 2025. Vehicle ownership duration has increased significantly in recent years. To meet the demand from a vast number of vehicle owners, the number of automobile repair and maintenance service centers in the country has increased significantly.

Market participants engage heavily in R&D operations to improve the services supplied to car owners and to put innovative solutions into the market. Introducing new diagnostic tools and technology that can accurately diagnose the cause of vehicles plays a critical role in propelling market expansion. Market participants are also utilizing augmented reality technologies to understand difficult repairs better, allowing the car to be serviced more easily. Furthermore, the rising use of Big Data technology, which enables service providers to analyze vehicle and customer data and perform predictive maintenance on vehicles, is likely to boost demand for automobile repair and maintenance services across the country.

The China automotive repair and maintenance services market segmentation is based on service type, vehicle type, service area, service provider, channel, regional distribution, and company. Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into two-wheeler, passenger car, LCV, and M&HCV. The passenger car segment is anticipated to dominate the China automotive repair and maintenance market, owing to the increasing private vehicle ownership among consumers.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Key Target Audience:

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

China Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market, By Service Type:

China Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market, By Vehicle Type:

Two-Wheeler

Passenger Car

LCV

M&HCV

China Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market, By Service Area:

Automotive Mechanical and Electrical Parts

Automotive Body Parts

Tire

Paint

Interior Parts

Glass

Others

China Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market, By Service Provider:

Automobile Manufacturers

Franchise General Repairs

Locally Owned Repair Shops

China Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market, By Channel:

China Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market, By Region:

East China

South-Central China

North China

South-West China

North-East China

North-West China

Key Topics Covered:

1. Service Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on China Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market

5. Voice of Customer

6. China Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

7. China Automotive Repair Services Market Outlook

8. China Automotive Maintenance Services Market Outlook

9. Market Dynamics

10. Market Trends and Developments

11. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

12. China Economic Profile

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

China Grand Automotive Services Group Co., Ltd.

Fuxin Haizhou District Dexin Hongding Winery Co.,Ltd.

Xianning Xian'an District Shunli Car Repair Service Center

Wuhan Shiji Tiancheng Automotive Sales Service Co., Ltd.

Zhengzhou Jianxin Automobile Service Co.,Ltd.

Shiyan Xinjiuhuan Road Rescue Co.,Ltd.

Liulin County Yongda Labor Service Co., Ltd.

Shanxi Lingjie Elevator Engineering Co., Ltd.

Ulanqab Xintai Automotive Repairing Service Co., Ltd.

Queshan County Hengtong Automobile Maintenance Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p7geuf

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900