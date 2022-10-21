Record-Setting Breakout Country Artist Mitchell Tenpenny Opening for HARDY at Lakes Jam In 2023

Mitchell Tenpenny, a country recording artist who has set new records for breakout success in country music, will be taking the main stage at 8 p.m. June 23, 2023 at Lakes Jam in Brainerd, Minnesota. Tenpenny is opening for HARDY, the country headliner for the 10 year anniversary of Lakes Jam. Tickets are on sale at www.LakesJam.com

BRAINERD, MINNESOTA - ACM Award and CMT Music Award nominee Mitchell Tenpenny has been announced as part of the lineup at country and rock festival, Lakes Jam in 2023. His performance will take place on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. on the Bud Light Main stage right before country headliner HARDY.

With multiple #1 hits on country radio and over 1.4 billion streams across all platforms, Mitchell Tenpenny has set new records for breakout success in country music. He has co-written all his own releases, including songs on his most recent EP, Midtown Diaries.

He impressed fans with the relatability of his song “Truth About You” which became the largest streaming debut of his career with more than 60 million total on-demand streams.

“I listen to the people who listen to me,” Tenpenny told People Magazine when interviewed about the instantaneous reaction from TikTok fans who heard the song first.

With an incredible lineup of country and rock acts since its start in 2013, Lakes Jam is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this upcoming year with 4 stages and nearly 30 rock and country artists. Jammers will also have access to outdoor entertainment including watercross, drifting, lawn mower racing, poker tournaments, mud trucks and a bean bag tourney / costume contest. Campers can bring their ATVs, UTVs and golf carts with the required ATV pass for transportation around the 600 acre Brainerd International Raceway grounds.

Campground reservations are open and 1-day, 3 day and VIP passes are on sale and available at www.LakesJam.com.

Image by Matthew Berinato

