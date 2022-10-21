At 21.1% CAGR, Predictive Maintenance Market to Reach US $19.24 billion 2028 | Growth Drivers, Leading Players, Key Statistics, Mergers & Acquisitions, PEST Analysis and Business Opportunities- Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2028, it is anticipated that the global predictive maintenance market will be worth US$19.24 billion. A staggering CAGR of 21.10% is expected to be displayed by the market over the forecast period.

The global predictive maintenance market is expected to grow significantly over the estimated period as a result of rising urbanization and quickening digitalization. Sensors are used in predictive maintenance to assess the need for repairs. The sensors are more precise than human senses, and they can also detect internal wear that is hazardous for human inspection and cannot be immediately evaluated. The fast use of the Internet of Things (IoT) and increased expenditures in predictive maintenance are likely to fuel the global predictive maintenance market revenue growth over the forecast period.

These factors are expected to increase the requirement for maximizing asset availability and lowering maintenance costs. The goal of predictive maintenance is to identify irregularities in operation and prospective issues with equipment and processes so that they can be corrected before the process encounters any errors.

Global predictive maintenance market scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2018-2028 Market Size in 2028 USD 19.24 billion Segment Covered Component, Deployment mode, Organization size, Regions by Component Covered Solutions, Services Deployment Mode Covered cloud-based, on-premise, web-based Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America Key Players Profiled Microsoft (US), TIBCO Software (US), HPE (US), Altair (US), IBM(US), SAP(Germany), SAS Institute (US), Schneider Electric (France), Hitachi (Japan), Software AG (Germany), Splunk (US), Oracle (US), Google (US), AWS (US), GE (US), and PTC (US)

A maintenance approach called predictive maintenance (PdM) is one that is supported by predictive analytics technology. The solutions are placed to track down equipment malfunctions or anomalies, but they are only activated in the event of a potentially catastrophic breakdown. This aids in the efficient use of scarce resources, the maximization of equipment or device uptime, the improvement of supply chain and quality procedures, and an overall increase in stakeholder satisfaction. Both conventional and cutting-edge monitoring methods are used to keep track of equipment, enabling repair to be scheduled before a failure happens. Organizations are integrating contemporary techniques into their logical models in order to automate the process of data interpretation and acquire real-time perceptivity from the data generated by these IoT devices.



Organizations may now employ cutting-edge tools to analyze real-time data and choose from a variety of IoT use cases thanks to modern methodologies. These factors will contribute to the market expansion in the projected period.

Due to the increasing adoption of these services by numerous companies due to the ability to predict when a component, piece of equipment, or product may malfunction through the use of predictive maintenance services, the services segment is anticipated to experience rapid revenue growth over the course of the forecast period. Manufacturers use IoT to get data from sensors built into client-site equipment.



North America held the largest share of the global market in 2021 as a result of the region's high concentration of mature end-use industries and businesses' high awareness of the benefits of implementing new, more cutting-edge technologies that boost productivity and cut costs. Predictive analytics are being used more frequently by the U.S. Air Force to keep up with the maintenance requirements of its sizable fleet of bombers, tankers, fighters, transports, and helicopters.

The TIBCO Data Virtualization and TIBCO EBX, for instance, were introduced by TIBCO Software in May 2021. It seeks to strengthen the company's data infrastructure so that consumers can profit from the enormous potential of data. During the projected period, it is anticipated that the aforementioned factors will encourage market expansion.

