Growth Opportunities in Geothermal Energy Generation, Green Hydrogen Production, and Li-Ion Battery Supply Chain Management 2022: Featuring Advanced Ionics, Northvolt, Quaise & More
This edition of the Energy & Power Systems (EPS) TOE features information on the use of groundbreaking gyrotrons based on high frequency drilling for the generation of geothermal energy that can be used in high end applications in industries. The TOE covers innovations based on the use of electrolysers based on waste heat recovery process for the generation of green hydrogen at very low costs.
The TOE additionally provides insights on the novel developments within blockchain to enable tokenization of energy utilities and carbon credit systems. The TOE provides latest innovations in the use of anion exchange membrane based electrolysis for large-scale green hydrogen production in a cost effective manner.
The TOE provides the latest insights on the use of proton exchange membrane based electrolysis and the use of solid state electrolytes in electrolyzers which enables enhanced green hydrogen production. Finally, the TOE also provides insights about the use of novel anode materials to increase Li-ion battery life cycle and the use of recycling technologies to close the loop on the battery supply chain management.
The Energy and Power Systems TOE provides insights on the latest advances in the broad range of technology related to the energy industry. The topics regularly presented range from energy storage technologies (solid-state batteries, solar chemical storage and other advanced energy storage devices) to non-renewable energy such as oil and gas. Special emphasis is given to emerging areas in the renewable sector such as photovoltaics, wind energy, and geothermal energy, and emerging alternative fuels such as hydrogen, syngas, ethanol and biofuels. The EPS TOE keeps clients abreast of the latest R&D developments at major corporate and academic research centers, provides competitor intelligence and helps create strategic alliances.
The Energy and Environment cluster provides global insights and intelligence on a wide variety of disruptive emerging technologies and platforms ranging from energy storage, advanced batteries, solar and wind energy, to unconventional oil, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and energy transmission.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Geothermal Energy Generation, and Li-Ion Battery Supply Chain Management
- Gyrotron High-Frequency Millimeter-Wave Beam In-Depth Drilling Technology for Geothermal Energy Generation
- Value Proposition of Gyrotrons
- Quaise - Investor Dashboard
- Reliable Electrification Mesh-Grids for Off-Grid Communities
- Okra Solar's Value Proposition
- Okra Solar - Investor Dashboard
- Next-Generation Electrolyzers for Industrial-Scale Production Plants
- Advanced Ionics's Value Proposition
- Advanced Ionics - Investor Dashboard
- Blockchain-Enabled Energy Utility Service and Carbon-Credit Tokenization
- Sinan Energy's Value Proposition
- Sinan Energy - Investor Dashboard
- Low-Cost Hydrocarbon Anion Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer for Heavy-Duty Industries
- Versogen's Value Proposition
- Versogen - Investor Dashboard
- Proton Exchange Membrane (Pem)-Based Electrolyzer with a Scalable and Modular Design
- Value Proposition of the Ohmium
- Ohmium - Investor Dashboard
- Large-Scale Anion Exchange Water Electrolyzer at Low Cost
- Value Proposition of Anion Exchange Water Electrolyzer
- Alchemr - Investor Dashboard
- Solid-State Aem Electrolyzer Utilizing Novel Polymer Membrane
- Value Proposition of Solid-State Aem Electrolyzer
- Evoloh, Inc - Investor Dashboard
- Silicon-Based Anode Material Improves Lithium-Ion Battery's Longevity
- Value Proposition of Silicon-Based Anode Material
- Advano - Investor Dashboard
- Highly Recyclable Lithium-Ion Batteries to Improve Energy Storage and Battery Supply Chain Sustainability
- Value Proposition of Highly Recyclable Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Northvolt Ab - Investor Dashboard
2. Key Contacts
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Ionics
- Advano
- Alchemr
- Evoloh, Inc
- Northvolt Ab
- Ohmium
- Okra Solar
- Quaise
- Sinan Energy
- Versogen
