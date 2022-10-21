Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Offers Online Pre-Approval for Auto Loans in Peoria, Arizona

Customers near the Peoria area in Arizona can now get online pre-approval for auto loans at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead.

PEORIA, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is an exciting piece of news for the customers in Peoria, Arizona, who are finding it difficult to get approval for vehicle loan applications. Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, a local automobile dealership in the area, is offering online pre-approval for auto loans.

The Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead dealership staff work towards giving every driver a luxurious and accommodating car-shopping experience. As part of this culture, the financing experts at the dealership offer financing to customers at all credit levels as they have partnered with various financial institutions and lenders. This pre-approval process available at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is a low-risk approach to learning what kind of loan the applicant might be eligible for. As this financing option requests only a "soft" credit check, it will not harm the credit score of the applicant. Interested parties are requested to visit the dealership website and fill out a simple and secure application form to get started with the process. After submitting the application, a finance team member will contact the applicant to help obtain pre-approval, making their next car purchase a hassle-free procedure.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to visit Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead located at 9260 W Bell Road, Peoria, Arizona, 85382. Drivers can also reach out to the customer care team at the dealership for further inquiries by dialing 623-815-3900.

Media Contact

Matt McDermott, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, 480-213-1265, mattm@mbscottsdale.com

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead