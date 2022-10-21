Submit Release
Visitor arrivals for September 2022

MACAU, October 21 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals soared by 68.3% month-on-month to 557,842 in September 2022; however, the figure represented a drop of 11.3% year-on-year. Overnight visitors (280,270) and  same-day visitors (277,572) decreased by 0.3% and 20.3% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors went up by 0.2 day year-on-year to 1.8 days, with that of overnight visitors (3.5 days) and same-day visitors (0.2 day) increasing by 0.2 day and 0.1 day respectively.

As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China fell by 13.8% year-on-year to 502,668, with 188,148 visitors travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme. Visitors from the nine cities in the Pearl River Delta in the Greater Bay Area totalled 295,663, of whom 39.6% came from Zhuhai. Besides, there were 46,179 visitors from Hong Kong and 6,615 from Taiwan.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land dropped by 9.7%     year-on-year to 526,115 in September; among them, 58.7% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (309,083) and 27.7% came via the Hengqin port (145,724). Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by air and by sea totalled 18,536 and 13,191 respectively.

In the first three quarters of 2022, number of visitor arrivals went down by 24.2% year-on-year to 4,364,105; same-day visitors (2,619,343) and overnight visitors (1,744,762) fell by 8.2% and 39.9% respectively. The average length of stay of visitors decreased by 0.2 day year-on-year to 1.4 days, with that of same-day visitors (0.1 day) remaining unchanged whereas that of overnight visitors (3.4 days) rising by 0.3 day.

