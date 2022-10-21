Cyber Warfare Market Size, Key Players Share, Trends, Growth Insights, In Depth Analysis Report 2022-2027

Cyber Warfare Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cyber Warfare Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global cyber warfare market size reached a value of US$ 43.61 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 112.09 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.80% during 2022-2027. Cyber warfare is an information technology-based conflict involving offensive and defensive operations, such as cyberattacks, espionage, and sabotage. It uses all vectors, including viruses, email attachments, pop-up windows, instant messages, and other forms of deception on the internet, that are accessible by cybercriminals. It involves using computer technology to disrupt activities by deliberately attacking information systems for strategic purposes and data hacking. Besides this, the rising hyper-connectivity, which requires vigilance and constant management of cyber breaches in computer systems, is catalyzing the demand for cyber warfare. Additionally, the escalating demand for risk management software and solutions among various industries is bolstering the growth of the market. Apart from this, the growing employment of cyber warfare in military aviation to avoid any threat that can damage aircraft while operating is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Industry Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising adoption of cyber security solutions across various industries. In line with this, the augmenting adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the increasing concerns regarding national security, the widespread adoption of cloud-based security solutions and the growing awareness about the significance of handling security threats are catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the expanding spending on the deployment of various risk management software and solutions among multiple industries is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

• Solutions

• Services

Breakup by Type:

• Cyberattacks

• Espionage

• Sabotage

Breakup by Application:

• Aerospace

• Corporate

• Government and Defense

• Homeland

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

