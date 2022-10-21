ORGANICITY PROJECT: PROMOTING EUROPEAN ORGANICALLY CERTIFIED PRODUCTS
Aiming to expand in the USA and SEA markets, the Organicity Project promotes gourmet high-end European Organically Certified Food Products.BOLOGNA, BO, ITALIA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organicity Project is an exclusive opportunity to discover the beauty and particular flavors of Organic products from the European Union.
Organicity is a project co-funded by the European Commission that aims to promote European Organically Certified products, which comply with a whole set of regulations that guarantee a Certified Organic product to the consumer. This process guarantees high standards of quality, safety, and traceability of the entire production process.
The project aims to promote these products in the USA and in Southeast Asian markets to broaden the reach of European Organic food items and Organic values in general.
The Organicity Network comprises a whole selection of delightful Organic brands that have been certified by authorized European bodies. We promote a range of gourmet products ranging from special Organic Balsamic Vinegars and creams, particular sauces; pestos, tomato, pistachio, and much more, artisanal pasta made from high-end flours, snacks from whole wheat crackers to cookies, baby food, chocolate, truffle delights, and oils, exquisite Extra Virgin Olive Oil and fresh salads.
We aim to reach out to consumers, importers, distributors, and restaurateurs in order to specifically target the following countries: the USA, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore. The main aim is to help consumers understand the importance of the Certification (the green leaf with the white stars), and how it implies safety practices, due to the fact that the production methods go through a rigorous system of controls and checks and must meet high standards of quality, void of chemicals, pesticides and GMO’s.
Organicity aims to encourage an understanding of the meaning of European Organic labels, the difference between ‘natural’ and ‘organic certified’ products, the nutritional aspects, how to cook and consume them as well as some of the main combinations between the different products, including fun and new recipes.
An increase in the request for Organic products from consumers all over the world is a current trend that distributors must face. Therefore, visiting our stand can only give them an increased insight into how Organic values may affect future market trends and goals.
To find out more and taste some of our products in person to better understand the nature of our selection and browse our catalogs and brochures: https://www.organicityeu.com/organic-regulation/
In the USA Organicity has attended the two most important trade fairs of the sector Expowest 2022 and Expoeast 2022 meeting food operators, and the media and making many new and interesting connections. Next year, the Organicity Project will be present at Expowest.
Furthermore, Organicity organized two Organic European Products Weeks in Chicago supermarket chains in October 2022, at POTASH SUPERMARKETS and VALLI PRODUCE. This was a great opportunity for American consumers to try our products and learn how to use them as well as receive all the necessary information about the nutritional values and the project itself.
For us, the American market is very important because it is at the forefront of innovative trends and consumers are very attentive to healthy habits and to what they eat, thus we hope to collaborate with operators and retail experts in the USA.
