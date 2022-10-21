REIToolbox Provides Methods to Increase Real Estate Businesses' Local Presence with Digital Marketing

Boost Your Real Estate Business' Local Presence Today! See REI Toolbox's 5 Tips on Digital Marketing for Real Estate Professionals

As a real estate business owner, it's natural to focus on efforts tom improve the company's local presence. After, all the business heavily relies on its location to be able to buy and sell property. The good news is that there's a lot that can be done to help in this regard; from conducting open houses and putting up flyers to creating content online and SEO for real estate. And when it comes to online marketing for real estate companies, REI Toolbox has the answers to growing your local presence.

Aside from in-person efforts, businesses are encouraged to learn digital marketing for real estate professionals to help boost presence, performance, and growth. REI Toolbox has gathered the top tips when executing online marketing plans for real estate companies.

1. Develop and use an effective content marketing strategy.

Although it may not seem like creating blogs and articles will help a real estate business become more visible locally, they are crucial to the success of SEO for real estate. When implemented properly, a content marketing plan helps articles rank in the SERPs, which makes it easier for potential customers to find your real estate business. Additionally, you can write about your company in relation to its location, making the information more relevant to your area.

2. Improve your SEO efforts

SEO for real estate entails focusing on local keywords and ensuring that they point to your website. In practice, content marketing techniques and SEO efforts complement each other to increase local awareness for your company. When done correctly, potential clients who live near your business or in a city where you sell will have no trouble contacting you to learn more about your offerings. Improving your SEO efforts should increase your company's current local presence.

3. Utilize Google My Business.

Google My Business (GMB) is a platform that allows you to list your business location on Google Maps and in local search results. Today, it's a crucial part of internet marketing for real estate. You can use GMB to display important information about your business, such as active hours, contact information, or a link to your website. Because the listing is free, you should definitely take advantage of the visibility that GMB provides. Once you've registered your business on GMB, potential customers in your area will be able to find you on Google Maps or Google itself.

4. Gather and publish customer feedback

Online marketing for real estate companies also involves participation from your audience and customers. Collecting and posting customer reviews is brilliant way to boost your real estate company's local presence. You should curate your posts so that you can post ones that have a high rating as well as ones that don't. Posting "fair" reviews reassures potential customers that you're a trustworthy company, which helps build your credibility. And the more people who visit your website, the more SERPs will regard you as a credible and legitimate company worthy of ranking.

Post frequently on social media

Regular social media posting is the last but not the least of our list of suggestions. An integral part of any real estate professional's digital marketing plan, regular social media posting not only shows your followers that your business is active, but it also supports the social media platform's algorithm in pinpointing your target audience. Additionally, using location-specific keywords should assist in directing visitors to your social media pages or website.

