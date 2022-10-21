Web 3 Technology Market Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 41.65% to Reach $82.72 Billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Web 3 technology Market enables users to browse more easily and evaluate data more successfully. Web 3 is more dynamic and user-friendly than earlier iterations. To establish the regulatory framework necessary for the Web 3 Market to take off, top government agencies are launching digitalization initiatives. The Web 3, also known as decentralized web uses machine learning (ML), decentralized ledger technology (DLT), and big data. Going forward, market revenue growth is anticipated to be supported by consumers' growing demand for and use of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), along with digital goods, virtual currencies, and other blockchain entities.

For instance, Reddit is advancing Web 3 technology by creating a system that allows the usage of cryptocurrency tokens, which will let users own a portion of the online communities they engage in. Users will benefit from this by receiving prizes in the form of community points, which they may acquire by making posts on a particular sub-reddit. Users who have made large contributions will be able to use these points as voting shares, giving them a bigger voice in community choices.

Challenges with older hardware, software, and technology, as well as improved accessibility and use by more sophisticated devices, could thwart the transition to Web 3, nevertheless. Websites from Web 1 will appear much older than those from its current successor, laws will be complicated, and decentralization may make it difficult to manage and administer Web 3.

This report centers about the top players in global Web 3 Technology marketplace:

- Antier Solutions

- Alchemy

- Binance

- Decentraland

- Ocean Protocol Foundation

- Helium Systems

- Polkadot

- Highstreet

- Ripple

- Coinbase

- Com

- Helium

The following stage or iteration in the development of the web and the Internet is known as Web 3. Decentralization, transparency, and increased user utility are the fundamental tenets of Web 3. Due to its notable feature of decentralization, which makes it the ideal foundation for web 3, blockchain has a huge impact on the development of this technology. Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and blockchain technology are the three key pillars of web 3. The web 3 puts a strong emphasis on the security and privacy of personal data and enables users to store data in a decentralized manner.

Web 3 Technology Market By Product

3D graphics

semantic web,

ubiquity

artificial intelligence

others

Web 3 Technology Market By Application

data storage and transaction

payments

conversational AI

cryptocurrency

others

Web 3 Technology Market by End-use

Aerospace and defence

healthcare and pharmaceuticals

media and entertainment

eCommerce and retail

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Web 3 Technology Market by Organisation

Small-scale Organisation

Large-scale organisation

The global web 3 technology market size reached USD 3.3 billion and is expected to reach USD 82.72 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 41.65% during the forecast period.

During the projected period, it is anticipated that revenue in the artificial intelligence market will grow quickly. Data may be read and decoded by Web 3 devices, and the development of intelligent machines will undoubtedly bring a number of advantages and benefits in the future. Similar capabilities exist in Web 2.0, but because it is largely human-based, it facilitates dishonest actions like manipulated ratings and biased reviews, among others. Al also recognizes the difference between real and false, which is a significant advantage for a number of factors.

With a global revenue share of more than 37.0% in 2021, North America dominated the market. The expanding use of Web 3 across many operating systems, including blockchain-based systems, is a key element fueling the expansion of the regional market. Additionally, the presence of significant blockchain solution providers in the area, like Web3 Foundation and Helium Systems Inc., is highlighting regional progress.

Key Topics Covered :

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Global Web 3 Technology Market By Product Type, 2021-2030 (USD Billion)

5. Global Web 3 Technology Market By Application Type, 2021-2030 (USD Billion)

6. Global Web 3 Technology Market by End-use Overview, 2021-2030 (USD Billion)

7. Global Web 3 Technology Market by Organisation Type Overview, 2021-2030 (USD Billion)

8. Global Web 3 Technology Market By Region 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

o North America

US

Canada

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

o South America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of South America

o Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

11. Appendix

